How innovative technology tools can help restaurants overcome pressing challenges





Technology tools have evolved from nice-to-haves to must-haves for today's restaurants and are critical in helping restaurants adapt to today's most pressing challenges. From Dallas Henderson, Director of Business Development at RizePoint – February 6, 2024

The restaurant industry is currently facing several challenges simultaneously. For example, restaurant brands should:

Stand out from the (tough) competition. Today's restaurants face increased competition from other brick-and-mortar restaurants as well as non-traditional eateries such as Ghost His Kitchen and virtual brands. Restaurant brands need to differentiate themselves to attract customers and maximize sales. Respond to changing consumer preferences. Last year's popular trends (like variations on picretini and sriracha) may die down in the future. Therefore, restaurants must stay aware of consumers' ever-changing demands and be nimble and adaptable to give consumers exactly what they want. Otherwise, your customers will go elsewhere to find it. Attract and retain talented staff. Years into the pandemic, many restaurants are still struggling with staff shortages. As competition for employees increases, restaurant brands must work harder than ever to attract and retain talent in this highly competitive environment. Stay current with ever-evolving regulatory compliance. Restaurants will need to maintain compliance with health and safety regulations, especially in a post-pandemic world where everyone is monitoring to make sure staff are following safety protocols and the premises are kept clean.

To overcome these challenges, restaurants (and other food businesses) must rely on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Technology offers restaurants the following benefits:

Optimize your operations. When restaurants implement digital solutions, they can help improve every element of their operations, including scheduling, ordering, and reservations, as well as back-end systems for kitchen and inventory management. Integrated technology systems help improve efficiency, accuracy, transparency, productivity, and other important success metrics. As a result, restaurants can drive key performance indicators (KPIs) such as customer satisfaction, loyalty, retention, and referrals. Strengthen quality and compliance management programs. Restaurants must prioritize safety, quality, and compliance every day, no matter what. In this endeavor, technical solutions are vastly superior to outdated manual systems. Leverage digital systems to continuously monitor and improve restaurant quality control. Quality management software allows brands to maintain compliance with health and safety regulations, manage supplier relationships, and ensure consistent quality across multiple locations. Maximize food, guest, and business safety with full-featured software options that provide audit management and compliance tracking capabilities. Maximize compliance. Restaurants must not only implement safety and quality protocols, but also ensure compliance on every shift and in every location. Modern audit management and compliance tracking capabilities ensure compliance with health and safety standards. A fully-featured platform will also help with supplier quality control, given the need to focus on safety, quality, compliance, sustainability and ethical sourcing. Manage ongoing staff issues. Understaffing can jeopardize a restaurant's commitment to safety and quality. Employees busy with chaotic dinner shifts may be too busy to wash their hands frequently, regularly check food temperatures, or properly sanitize surfaces and equipment during their shifts. may cause you to skip steps in the safety procedures. Technology solutions help improve efficiency and productivity, allowing restaurants to get more done with fewer employees. Additionally, offering innovative technology tools that make employees' jobs easier can be an attractive incentive to attract and retain employees. Give people what they want. Whether your customers want healthier menus, more sustainable takeout packaging, online ordering, a better guest experience, ethical sourcing, or all of the above, leverage technology tools to meet customer demands. , exceed expectations. Technology tools can help personalize service, recommend meals based on a guest's purchase history, and improve sustainability efforts. As a result, your brand can improve the guest experience and keep them coming back for more. Strengthen our commitment to sustainability. Did you know that 82% of consumers want brands to support sustainable initiatives and 84% of customers would avoid companies that don't do enough to go green? As consumers demand sustainability and more brands recognize that sustainability is the right way to do business, many restaurants are prioritizing eco-friendly practices. Food companies are increasingly relying on technology tools to reduce waste (and associated spending), find more efficient delivery routes to reduce emissions, and otherwise improve sustainability. increasing. Improve your customer experience. Restaurants and other hospitality businesses are learning that technology tools can dramatically improve the customer experience. From digital menus and online ordering systems to AI-driven kitchen automation, technology is revolutionizing the dining experience and driving innovation in customer service. AI-powered tools also help companies respond quickly and accurately to customer comments, questions, and inquiries, improving the customer experience and freeing up employees to focus on other customer-facing tasks.

Technology tools have evolved from nice-to-haves to must-haves for today's restaurants and are critical in helping restaurants adapt to today's most pressing challenges. For example, innovative technology can help restaurants and other food brands enhance their safety and quality programs. Using a quality management system, restaurants can identify and resolve any risks, improve compliance, and maintain operational excellence.

Today's innovative technologies can help restaurants optimize operations, improve sustainability efforts, provide a superior customer experience, and differentiate themselves from competitors. These solutions help restaurants stay relevant, profitable, and competitive in this increasingly crowded market.

Dallas Henderson is the Director of Business Development at RizePoint, a technology leader in food safety, quality control, compliance, and social responsibility. RizePoints' comprehensive suite of quality management software solutions tools enables companies like Starbucks, Wendy's, and Hard Rock International to streamline their quality management processes to meet industry-specific requirements. Let's talk about how RizePoints' comprehensive quality management solution can help you implement, manage, and track your audits, compliance, supply chain monitoring, sustainability practices, and more.

Are you an industry thought leader with a perspective on restaurant technology that you would like to share with our readers? If so, we encourage you to review our editorial guidelines and submit your article for consideration for publication.

