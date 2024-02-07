Software engineer uses Google Maps to recover stolen cell phone in hours





Google Maps offers a variety of features, including the ability for users to share their location with friends and family. One person used this feature to recover his father's stolen cell phone and other belongings in two hours, and shared the entire incident in a thread on X (formerly Twitter). Raj Bhagat P, a native of Tamil Nadu, claimed that his father had traveled from Nagercoil to Trichy. On the train, someone who had boarded the train with his father stole his father's bag and cell phone. The thief got off the train, but he didn't turn off his stolen cell phone. It's the kind of thing a thief would do after stealing your phone. Bhagattu's father called him from another number. He informs him about the theft. Bhagat said location sharing has been enabled among his immediate family and the location of his mobile phone can be tracked. Thieves returned to Nagercoil in another train Bhagat said the location on Google Maps suggested the thieves were moving along the railway tracks and the thieves returned to Nagercoil in another train. He claimed to have guessed that. The individual followed the thief with his friends and tracked them based on his movements. Immediately, the map pinpointed the thief's location to within two meters of him, and Bhagat was able to identify the thief, who was carrying a bag with CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions) written on it. There were clues to help find the thief. My father is a trade union activist. My friend and I confronted the thief at the bus stop and with the help of other people at the bus stop, we recovered his father's cell phone and bag, my father claimed. The recovered items included chargers, earphones, Bhagat claimed to the police, who claimed they caught the thieves and handed them over. Upon interrogation, other items worth Rs 1,000 including a mobile phone charger, Bluetooth earphones, lock keys and a train chain were recovered from the thieves. How to enable the location sharing feature in Google Maps While some people may prefer that the app not access their location information, others may want to use it as a safety feature. Both Google Maps and his WhatsApp allow users to share their location with their friends so they can keep up with their travels. To enable location sharing in Google Maps: Open the Maps app and go to your profile photo. Tap on it to open the available options, then tap on Share Location. You'll see an option to share your location with multiple people. Users can share their location as much as they like. Once you tap Share, Google Maps will start sharing your device's battery life, arrivals and departures, as well as your location, name, and photo. The time (if a location sharing notification is added) is also shared with the recipient.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/software-engineer-uses-google-maps-to-recover-stolen-phone-in-hours/articleshow/107458247.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

