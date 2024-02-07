Google Files goes tabletless with latest redesign





Overview The latest update to Google's Files app removes tabs from the bottom bar, freeing up more screen space for browsing content. Nearby Share is now integrated into the Share Sheet, eliminating the need for a dedicated tab in the Files app.[クリーン]The options are located in the left sidebar for easy access to device storage management.[ビン]has been moved closer to other options such as

Staying organized on Android is easy thanks to a number of file management apps that are ready for work. Some custom ROMs have their own file managers integrated, but Google's Files app is one of our favorites for several reasons. Firstly, the app integrates well with other Google apps, especially on Pixel smartphones, and also receives regular updates. The latest version removes the bottom bar tabs, but it's not as bad as you might think.

Gmail effectively uses the bottom bar to switch between email and Google Chat. The bottom bar also appears in many other Google apps.Recent versions of the Files app default to[参照]The tab will open and on the left side of the bottom bar[クリーン]tabs on the right[近隣共有]The tabs are lined up. However, a post on Telegram's Google News Group revealed that the latest app update distributed through the Play Store includes a number of updates.

When you install the latest stable build (version 1.2424.602139702.0), you will first see an aggressive half-screen banner warning you that Nearby Share will soon become Quick Share. This change was first announced during the debut of the Galaxy S24 series, where Google and Samsung announced collaboration on a number of products. Features such as Circle to Search and AI wallpapers for the new His S24 series. Messages in the Files app also recommends using Nearby Share from the share sheet when sending files, and using device settings to define who can share files.

The new Files by Google app design eliminates the bottom navigation bar.

Furthermore, Google[クリーン]You can push the option into the left sidebar and access it by tapping the hamburger menu in the top left corner of the screen. Now that both Clean and Nearby Share are gone, the bottom bar is no longer needed. Google previously set the default view when opening a file as[参照]What used to be tabs is now used.

This change frees up more vertical screen space when sifting through content in list view or grid view. The new placement of the Clean option also makes sense, as it's closer to other options such as Bin, which are used to free up storage on your device. When I try to send content, Nearby Share is in the share sheet, so it seemed like a waste of space to have a tab in the Files app just for quick shares.

This new design is already live, so you should see it after installing the latest update from the Play Store. If you don't have any pending updates in your Google files, we recommend turning on automatic updates so you don't have to manually check them every time.

