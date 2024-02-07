Las Vegas operations start date shared by Google Fiber





Google Fiber has been approved to operate in some areas of Clark County and could be operational by mid-2025, the company said.

After gaining franchise agreement approval from the Clark County Commission on Tuesday, Ashley Church, Google Fiber's western regional general manager, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that high-speed internet service will be available in southern Nevada by mid-2025. He said it may start.

The approval means Google Fiber can begin a “multi-year” engineering and permitting process to provide service to specific areas in the Las Vegas area, Church said.

“This is a huge factor in the timing of not only knowing how many permits can be obtained and passed to start construction, but also how quickly the project can be built,” she said. “Our goal is to be ready for service next year, around the middle of 2025.”

Church said the regions where Google Fiber service will be available are still being determined. However, they will be located in unincorporated areas of the county, not within the Las Vegas city limits.

She said Google Fiber is focused on expanding its service to other areas of the state in the future.

“We are in discussions with other communities in the area,” Church said. “We want to bring Google Fiber to as many Nevadans as possible.”

Google Fiber will place information cards on doors in areas where it operates, which could give clues as to which areas will get the service first. Google Fiber will likely need to demolish some roads and sidewalks to install its fiber optic network underground.

“We minimize disruption to the community as much as possible by getting in and out of the area as quickly as possible and selecting the best construction tool kit to minimize disruption to roads and surrounding communities. “I try to do that,” Church said.

Google Fiber's basic package offers speeds of 1 gigabit per second for $70 a month, which is enough internet speed for most homes, Church said. For comparison, Cox's 1 Gigabit/s speed in Las Vegas costs about $109 per month without promotions.

Google Fiber plans also include equipment, unlimited data, and installation costs.

The Las Vegas expansion rounds out Google Fiber's latest expansion round announced in 2022, adding five states to the company's portfolio, including Nevada. Google Fiber first launched in 2010 and operates in 18 states, according to a Google Fiber spokesperson.

Google Fiber isn't the only company working to bring fiber-optic internet service to Las Vegas, as GigaPower, a joint venture between AT&T and BlackRock, also signed a similar franchise agreement with Clark County in January.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at [email protected]. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reviewjournal.com/business/google-fiber-shares-target-date-of-las-vegas-launch-2994736/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos