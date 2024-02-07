OIL and IIT Delhi launch 'DriftTECH' to accelerate deep tech innovation





In a significant collaboration aimed at fostering innovation in the deep technology and energy sector, Oil India Limited has partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to develop the DriftTECH ” was launched. '. Announced on February 5, this pioneering initiative will equip visionary startups to address pressing real-world challenges by equipping them to develop innovative solutions. I'm arranging it.

Empowering entrepreneurs: turning ideas into action

Over a period of 24 months, the DriftTECH program is strategically designed to provide extensive support to startups leveraging technology and innovation to address sustainability challenges. The program provides a comprehensive incubation framework designed to accelerate the transition from idea to viable solution, with a focus on prototype development and beyond. Entrepreneurs from different fields are invited to participate and are guaranteed to receive customized support to realize their innovative visions.

Support and opportunities for top teams

The main highlight of “DriftTECH” is that the top 15 teams selected will have the opportunity to attend a bootcamp and receive individualized coaching. These teams are guided through the critical stages of honing a concept and turning it into a viable product or service. Additionally, 10 of these 15 teams will receive much-awaited incubation support from Oil India Limited and his FITT at IIT Delhi to be propelled towards the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) stage. This support includes funding of up to Rs 1 million per startup. In addition, a suite of services including product development, technical and business guidance, access to advanced laboratory facilities, market strategy development, legal and intellectual property support, investor networking, and global assistance. Includes resources and guidance. Facilitating the launch and collaboration with industry stalwarts of Oil India Limited.

Application and timeline

Entrepreneurs who wish to participate in the “DriftTECH” program can submit an application through the FITT website. The application period is from February 5, 2024 to March 31, 2024. This timeline ensures ample opportunity for aspiring innovators to prepare and submit proposals. For consideration.

Visionary leadership and collaborative efforts

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjit Rath, Chairman and Managing Director, Oil India Limited, said: He expressed his determination. He emphasized that the strategic collaboration with Delhi Technological University is a testament to their shared commitment to technological advancement and sustainable solutions.

Echoing this sentiment, Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, emphasized the importance of providing a conducive ecosystem for innovation. He praised Oil India's support for startups at FITT and expressed his eagerness to witness the social impact and revenue generation potential of ventures arising from this joint effort.

The Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi serves as a catalyst for research translation, technology development and startup incubation. FITT has a proven track record in intellectual property management, technology transfer, and incubation support, and has played a central role in nurturing over 250 startups. As a nodal agency for various government and industry-funded programmes, FITT brings valuable expertise to the 'DriftTECH' initiative, further enriching India's innovation landscape.

“DriftTECH” emerges as a beacon of hope for aspiring entrepreneurs, providing not only funding but also a comprehensive support system to realize their vision and drive meaningful change in the deep technology and energy sectors. We also provide

Join a vibrant community of entrepreneurs

