Understanding President Xi's words on new productivity





The development of new productive forces is an essential requirement and a key focus for promoting quality development, and it is necessary to continue to make good use of innovation to accelerate the development of new productive forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Background: President Xi made the remarks on Wednesday while presiding over a group study session of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

What is “new productivity”?

Definition: Innovation plays a leading role, and new productive forces are those that are freed from traditional economic growth modes and productivity development paths, are characterized by high technology, high efficiency, and high quality, and are in line with new development ideas. means high productivity.

Driving factors: revolutionary technological advances, innovative allocation of production factors, major transformation and upgrading of industries.

Basic meaning: improvement of workers, means of labor, subjects of labor, and their optimal combinations.

Main features: Significant increase in total factor productivity

The new production force, characterized by innovation and with high quality as the key, is essentially high productivity.

Why is it important?

Promoting high-quality development has become the consensus and conscious action of the whole party and society in the new era. There are still many factors that limit high-quality development, and we need to develop it based on new productivity theory.

Previous mention of “new productive forces”

The plan was first proposed by President Xi Jinping in September 2023 during a tour of northeastern China, China's old industrial base.

At the Central Economic Work Conference held at the end of last year to envision economic development in 2024, China said it would “promote industrial innovation through technological innovation,… cultivate new industries, new models, growth engines, and build new productivity.” “We will develop the following.''

How can we accelerate the development of new productive capabilities?

Continue to capitalize on innovation to accelerate the development of new production capabilities

–Scientific and technological innovations have the potential to create new industries, new models, and new growth drivers, which are core elements in the development of new productive forces.

–Strengthen scientific and technological innovation, especially original and disruptive innovation.

–Scientific and technological innovations should be applied to specific industries and industrial chains in a timely manner

–Promote green transformation of the growth model and contribute to carbon peaking and carbon neutrality

We will further deepen reforms in all directions and form new production relations suitable for the development of new productive forces.

–We will deepen the reform of the economic system and the science and technology management system, and make every effort to eliminate bottlenecks that hinder the development of new productive forces.

– Further deepen reforms in all directions and form a new type of production relationship suitable for the development of new productive forces.

In response to the demands for the development of new productive capacity, we will facilitate the virtuous cycle of education, science and technology, and human resources, and improve the mechanisms of human resource development, introduction, utilization, and flow.

Most of China's provincial governments have made clear commitments in their 2024 work reports to develop or expand “new productive capacity” and outlined specific areas where new productive capacity will take root.

Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse in southern China, aims to boost new production capacity in industries such as integrated circuits, new energy storage and commercial spaceflight. It also plans to foster future industries such as 6G technology and humanoid robots.

Liaoning Province, an old industrial base in northeastern China, said it will promote the clustered and integrated development of new materials, biomedicine and other emerging industries.

Hainan, an island province that experienced strong economic growth last year amid a tourism revival, is expanding its vision into “new trajectories” such as the seed industry and aerospace.

