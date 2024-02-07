As AI rapidly becomes a commodity, it’s time to consider your next steps





Ubiquitous AI

The democratized artificial intelligence we see in OpenAI GPT, Microsoft Big AI, and Google Bard/Gemini can be a beautiful thing. At the same time, everyone has access to democratized AI, meaning there is little or no competitive differentiation. Business leaders and entrepreneurs need to think beyond the efficiencies and cost savings promised by AI.

Just before Generative AI was released in late 2021, a paper foreshadowed the future commoditization of AI, following the same path as previous generations of technology. Researchers noted how Nicholas G. Carr documented that the strategic importance of IT has declined over time, even as its potential and ubiquity have increased. noticed. AI is about to suffer the same fate as IT. In fact, the commoditization of AI has already begun.

Achieving competitive differentiation with AI and staying ahead of commoditization will require accompanying business transformation, researchers say. They have a very strong top-down leadership model. They engage employees by setting clear AI goals and encouraging them to drive AI initiatives.

The big picture idea, says Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International, is to see AI not just as an efficiency tool, but as a catalyst for strategic change. It opens the door to new markets and innovative business models.

Tomi Vilcano, Director of RELEX Labs, said, “AI will be the driving force behind new business ventures, with more than $100 billion in investments worldwide and 24% of all corporate VC investments going to AI in 2023. “It is clear that AI is driving the creation of new businesses,” he said, adding, “This rapid increase in new business formation is due to AI.” Part of that comes from developing entirely new products and experiences, as seen in companies like Runway that are reshaping the world of art, entertainment, and human creativity. ”

Smale agrees that AI is going beyond traditional analytical methods and is dramatically reshaping the landscape of business formation. “This provides startups with unprecedented insight into market dynamics and consumer behavior, effectively transforming startups from start-up ventures to market competitors, quickly.”

A key question every business leader and entrepreneur needs to ask is: How do you integrate AI into your company's core operations and empower everyone to achieve more with AI? That's it. Vilcano says. The second question is how can we make AI the core of the products and services we offer to our customers?

Vilcano emphasizes that the answer to these questions is not AI per se. AI technology stacks are rapidly becoming a commodity. Intelligence is becoming like easily accessible electricity, with the option to easily switch to a better or cheaper provider. Rather, the source of future competitive advantage for most companies lies in the unique knowledge that powers their AI systems.

Amrit Jasal, chief technology officer and co-founder of Engyte, said business leaders and entrepreneurs are considering AI's importance in forming business ideas, as investors prefer ventures that integrate AI for innovation and scalability reasons. He states that it is necessary to recognize the role. The impact of AI extends from the development stage, such as software design, to deployment, driving efficiency and product adoption.

Consider the risks of relying on standard AI-powered solutions that are commonly used by many other companies. Overreliance on AI can lead to simplistic, one-size-fits-all approaches, where AI is incorrectly applied to the wrong problems, and can lead to poor outcomes, Jassar says. Successful innovation with AI requires a comprehensive strategy that combines a deep understanding of the specific problem with thoughtful and balanced technology application.

The challenge to achieving competitive advantage is therefore figuring out how to effectively capture, document, and organize all your domain knowledge in a way that best suits your unique AI system, Vilcano says. . This involves identifying, capturing, organizing, storing, and providing access to all the explicit and tacit knowledge available to the organization.

Another key component to competitiveness in a commoditized world of AI is the talent involved in building businesses using AI. Rebecca Finley, CEO of Partnership on AI, says the opportunity with AI for business leaders is to involve employees in experimenting, innovating and managing their AI systems. At the end of the day, AI is only as good as the humans who manage it.

