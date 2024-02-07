Myths and their origins





Have you ever been talking about a product and suddenly an ad for that product pops up on your phone? We've all been there, looking suspiciously over your shoulder at the advertiser hiding in the shadows. I saw it at But since there's no one there, we all simply conclude that our phones must be listening to our conversations. It's not crazy to think so, but it's completely wrong. The phone can't hear you.

One of the most pervasive myths about technology is that your phone's microphone is always on, eavesdropping on your conversations and selling that data to advertisers. It didn't help when a local advertising company made false claims that were “true.” In December, your devices are listening to you. It was a complete lie that CMG Local Solutions took down the site after he was caught red-handed by 404 Media. However, the origins of this myth go back a long time.

origin of myth

That's why many people are quite surprised by this item on Facebook that allows them to listen in on your conversations, reporter Melanie Michael told thousands of viewers on Tampa Bay Live. This news segment was broadcast on May 23, 2016, and the article was published a few days earlier.

Here's how to disable your microphone so Facebook can't hear your audio.

So be careful what you say in front of your cell phone, says a 2016 article. Facebook isn't just watching your phone, it's also listening.

The article has since been removed from the WFLA News Channel 8 website, but this is the first time Gizmodo has discovered a major publication reporting on the superstition. Its influence is still being felt almost eight years later. The article quotes Kelly Burns, a communications professor at the University of South Florida. But Burns never actually said that Facebook is listening to you.

The article quotes Burns as saying that he doesn't think people realize how much Facebook is tracking their every move online.

Burns published a blog post weeks after the WFLA story broke, pointing out that Facebook never actually said it was listening to you. Burns said in her post that she was just watching, not listening. I never said I was listening. And monitoring means tracking.

Why in 2016?

So, while it was primarily a misunderstanding that created this myth, it's no coincidence that it happened in 2016. That was around the time Facebook started ramping up targeted advertising.

In August 2016, the Washington Post reported that Facebook suddenly provided advertisers with 98 new personal data points. Data includes things like a person's age, gender, ethnicity, and home value.

Facebook has become a trillion-dollar company thanks in large part to its amazingly targeted advertising. Marketing companies love working with Facebook because it provides better data than any other platform in the world.

Facebook also misused this data to the hilt, becoming embroiled in the Cambridge Analytica scandal just two years after the myth was spread. At that point, it wasn't all that far-fetched for people to believe that Facebook was also tapping their phone's microphones. They already abuse your privacy more than any other company, so tapping your microphone didn't seem weird.

Needless to say, the damage was done. Vice added fuel to the fire in 2018 with a 2018 article titled “Your Phone Is Listening and its Not Paranoia.” Later in the article, it says that your phone isn't actually recording you, but only when you say “Hey Siri” or “OK ​​Google.”

Why is this myth so widespread?

The reason this myth has become so popular over the past eight years is because it feels like it could be true. Facebook and Google show you targeted ads, but it's not because your phone is listening to you.

You may be typing your thoughts into your phone more than you think. Yes, we talked about booking a trip to Hawaii, but did you also take a quick Google look at flight prices? Asked Siri for the best hikes in Maui? Instagrammed a beautiful restaurant inside a volcano? Did you do a text search? That information is sold to advertisers, and you're probably telling your phone more than you realize.

There's a lot of evidence that advertisers can use your search queries, social media usage, and cookies to build a very accurate picture of you. That information is tracked by the advertiser, so the advertiser doesn't need the microphone.

However, researchers at Northeastern University tackled this myth in 2018 and found it to be completely debunked. We tested Facebook, Instagram, and over 17,000 other apps and found zero instances where an app unexpectedly activated its microphone and transmitted audio without prompting.

On iPhones, an orange dot appears at the top of the screen to indicate that the microphone is in use, but this myth has taken on a life of its own. What's even more concerning is that advertisers don't need to record you at all because they already know everything about you.

This article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

