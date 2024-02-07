Google says Singapore has 'very high potential' to become a global AI hub





Singapore Singapore has “very high” potential as a global AI hub, thanks in part to its environment that fosters innovation, a Google Cloud executive told CNBC.

“For AI to truly realize its potential, it will take very good public-private partnerships,” Caroline Yap, managing director of global AI business and applied engineering at Google Cloud, told CNBC.

Yap spoke on the sidelines of the Explore AI Summit in January. The summit, hosted by Google Cloud and the Singapore government, recognizes top generative AI solutions from organizations that have participated in the “AI Trailblazer” initiative.

The initiative was first announced in July by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore Digital Industry, Smart Nation and Digital Government Authority, and Google Cloud.

“…with good public-private partnerships, we can really start to improve public sector use cases such as population services, but also foster an environment of innovation,” Yap said.

Singapore was one of the first countries to develop an AI gaming plan, and in December launched the National AI Strategy 2.0, an updated version of the plan to expand the use of AI.

As part of the AI ​​Pioneer Initiative, as many as 100 organizations in the city-state are using Google Cloud's high-performance graphical processing units, Vertex AI platform, pre-trained generative AI models, and low-code developer tools. This allows you to build and test your own generative AI solutions in a controlled and dedicated cloud-based environment.

Through this joint partnership, 43 organizations across government and industry sectors have successfully built their own generative AI solutions powered by Google's AI stack.

At the same time, it will benefit Singaporeans as a whole, “either as consumers of these technologies or participating in an economy that is growing with this kind of innovation,” Mr Yap said.

Asked whether other governments are as open and cooperative as Singapore, Yap told CNBC: “Some are, some are not.” She did not elaborate on which countries they were.

“In many ways, Singapore already has the right foundations needed to thrive as a global AI hub,” said Kendrick Chan, senior policy analyst at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Ta.

“The government has launched various AI initiatives, supported regional research on AI, and engaged private sector high-tech companies in consultative dialogue in the policy-making process.”

The Center for Security and Emerging Technologies said Singapore's star “continues to grow as an AI hub”, presenting significant opportunities for international cooperation. The Center is a think tank within Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service.

“Efforts such as speeding up patent approvals, encouraging private investment and addressing talent shortages are making the country a fast-growing global AI hub,” CSET said in a March report. Ta.

“AI ethics and governance issues are also being considered at the national level. All of this is helping to position Singapore as a major player in the global AI landscape,” Mr Chan said.

He added that Singapore has “several challenges”, including stiff competition for top AI talent from other hubs.

Interest in AI exploded when OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT, with its ability to generate human-like responses to user prompts, took the world by storm in November 2022.

At the Explore AI Summit held on January 29, Singapore's Minister of Communications and Information said partnerships are “another important aspect of good governance”.

“We partner for inclusion. Inclusion means not only giving people access to tools, but giving them the opportunity to develop the skills to use those tools.” said Josephine Teo.

Singapore is working to promote the responsible use of AI.

In May 2022, the country launched AI Verify, the world's first AI governance testing framework and enterprise software toolkit that enables users to conduct technical tests on AI models and record process checks.

Companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Singapore Airlines are already testing the AI ​​Verify tool or providing feedback.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/07/google-says-singapore-has-very-high-potential-to-be-a-global-ai-hub.html

