Prepare for Google's INP metric with these 5 tools





Interaction to Next Paint (INP) is a new Core Web Vital metric focused on responsiveness and will replace First Input Delay on March 4, 2023. INP optimization becomes easier with the right tools to monitor and track INP.

What is Interaction to Next Paint (INP)?

INP measures how long site visitors wait after performing an action, such as clicking a button or typing, and how long it takes for your website to provide visual feedback. INP is a measure of how long visual feedback is blocked after a user interaction.

The idea behind this metric is that an unresponsive web page is a poor user experience. For example, adding a product to a shopping cart should immediately generate a visual feedback response that indicates to the site visitor that the interaction was answered. In this particular example, the INP does not measure the time it takes to add a product to the shopping cart, it just measures the time that visual feedback for that action is blocked.

A lower INP score means faster response time, which is the goal. A good INP score is less than 200 ms.

The main targets of INP optimization are JavaScript and CSS.

INP measures the following user interactions:

Mouse click Tap on a device with a touch screen.Keyboard presses (both physical and virtual keyboards) INP measurement and optimization tool

There is no single tool that can fix INP issues because they stem from the JavaScript and CSS used by themes, plugins, features, and other functionality used by web pages.

For example, installing and using image carousels and animation effects can load extra JavaScript and CSS code, which can negatively impact your INP score. Minifying JavaScript and CSS isn't always the answer. In short, a key step in optimizing Interaction To Next Paint is to audit your code and identify anything that doesn't help your web page and users achieve their goals.

Therefore, a key feature of INP optimization tools is to identify what is blocking or delaying visual feedback from user interactions.

5 Interacting with the Paint Diagnostic Tool

1. Sitekit by Google – Analytics, Search Console, AdSense, SpeedWordPress plugin by Google

With over 4 million WordPress installations, Site Kit by Google is one of the most powerful ways to integrate Google search data into your WordPress dashboard and make it easily accessible within WordPress.

This tool displays data from PageSpeed ​​Insights and Search Console with actionable advice on where to improve.

2. Interactions from DebugBear to the following paint tools (free and paid versions): Free INP Debugger

DebugBear is a popular page speed monitoring tool with a pro version that offers scheduled tests, event notifications, performance tests to preview the impact before live deployment, and other benefits.

However, we also offer free tools like this great Interaction to Next Paint tool that crawls web pages, diagnoses problems, and provides practical tips for resolving Interaction To Next Paint problems .

3. Web Vitals Chrome Extension

This Chrome extension provides core Web Vitals metrics such as INP. A useful feature of this extension is its own heads-up display (HUD) that overlays your web pages, which is helpful when developing or modifying your web pages.

4. TREO Site Speed

Treo Site Speed ​​Tool provides an incredibly fast Page Speed ​​tool with an attractive user interface that is easy to read and understand.

5. Chrome Web Vitals Library

There are sophisticated tools for measuring core web vital metrics from real site visitors that individual publishers can deploy on their own web servers. This tool allows publishers to see actual Core Web Vitals scores to help troubleshoot real-world web page issues. An overview and explanation can be found here.

Get ready for INP

While INP may not be a direct ranking factor, site speed is known to increase sales, clicks, and ad views, and is consistent with the signals Google uses for rankings, so INP is still a useful metric for creating the fastest page experience.

Featured image by Shutterstock/Kues

