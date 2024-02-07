Google explains why new CTV ad formats are easier said than done





Ten years ago, YouTube was just a place to watch video clips.

To keep up with changing consumer habits, YouTube is now streaming TV and video in as many ways as possible, from linear programs in YouTube TV to social media-style experiences in YouTube Shorts.

Meanwhile, advertisers have become more selective about how they find and reach their audiences.

Specifically, brands are looking to move down the funnel with streaming campaigns and achieve results beyond the reach and frequency of the likes of YouTube, said Matt McDonald, Google's global head of connected TV and streaming. I am.

Branding is good, but advertisers need to prove performance to justify streaming spend. And one way he does that, McDonald said, is through newer, more interactive ad units.

The buy-side's increased focus on the performance of streaming ads is why YouTube joined the GroupMs Ad Innovation Accelerator working group in January. This working group was established to work with streaming and ad tech companies to create technical standards for new CTV ad units.

McDonald said the goal is ultimately to deliver the results advertisers are looking for. [to do it] On a scale.

McDonald told AdExchanger.

AdExchanger: How does YouTube differentiate advertising strategies based on content type?

MATT MCDONALD: The user experience depends on the format of the content. For example, connected TV is still a relaxing experience, so viewers prefer less ad time and longer commercials are more acceptable. That's why we introduced 30-second non-skippable ads on YouTube Select [which is made up of the top 5% most viewed content on YouTube] last year.

By comparison, YouTube Shorts are suitable for shorter, more concise, and more engaging ads.

Why do advertisers prefer certain ad formats over others?

Non-skippable ad units perform well for brands looking to increase awareness. However, advertisers focused on driving online sales or generating leads turn to other types of advertising options, such as brand sponsorship.

They were experimenting with new ad formats, like pausing ads and adding QR codes to be more creative.

Why are brands seeking new ad formats?

New ad formats can help reduce frequency saturation. When audiences take advantage of more interactive ad formats, brands have the potential to reduce the potential for waste and spread their budgets accordingly to reach new audiences.

[Editors note: Viewers also feel less bombarded by ad frequency when theres more variety in creative.]

Which non-traditional ad formats are most popular with brands?

Brand sponsorship has seen growth because it is an effective way to reach audiences when they are in a particularly engaged state.

One example is the serving of advertisements. [Moment Blast, which YouTube launched in 2022] This allows brands to book the first ad spot in a viewing session of YouTube Select content [which often includes tentpole events].

YouTube's research also tested similar sponsorship ad formats designed for long, focused viewing sessions. That's because YouTube research shows that engaged viewers are more receptive to ad formats that are less intrusive than traditional ad breaks.

What challenges are there with new ad formats?

[As an industry, we] We need to ensure consistency from a technical perspective, a standard specification for new CTV ad formats. Otherwise, brands will need different creatives for each publisher, which is not scalable.

How does YouTube measure different ad formats?

For skippable ads, 30 seconds of display count as a billable impression. However, for YouTube Shorts, 10 seconds of viewing is considered a good benchmark for quality impressions. [Editors note: Shorter content with a scrolling element can make it harder to capture peoples attention.]

How does YouTube determine if someone is actually watching when a skippable ad plays in its entirety?

We use a variety of signals to confirm that there is some level of user engagement behind each billable impression. For example, you can estimate user engagement based on how viewers interact with their devices, such as turning up or down the volume, and measure whether ads are delivering the results advertisers want.

We also help advertisers plan campaigns with ad formats that take user engagement into account. For example, we introduced audio ads that can run when users are listening but may not be fully looking at the screen.

How is YouTube addressing the need for standardization of measurement in TV and streaming?

We continued to look for new measurement partners and invested in supporting cross-media measurement standards.

Our ultimate goal is for you to achieve superior results that can be measured not only by us but by third parties.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

