YouTube is experimenting with red, blue, and green video feeds. What does that mean?





YouTube is currently testing new features aimed at changing the browsing experience for users. The platform is experimenting with a new feature that will allow individuals to filter videos on their home feed based on color preferences. This innovative feature aims to create a more visually consistent and pleasant experience when navigating the vast amount of content available.

A report from 9to5Google and a discussion among users about Lemmy revealed this development. Users have reported seeing a new prompt his window prompting them to explore this feature within the YouTube mobile app. The prompt tantalizingly asks users if they're “craving something new” and gives them the option to adjust their video feed by choosing from a variety of hues, including red, blue, and green. .

It's important to note that this feature is very different from traditional browsing methods, but it's still and hasn't been widely deployed. YouTube spokesperson Alison To confirmed to The Verge that the feature is currently available to “some users on Android and iOS mobile devices.” However, the company did not provide any specific details about the rationale behind this development or a possible timeline for a wider release.

If you select a color filter, users will notice that their existing homepage feed remains unchanged. Instead, the color-adjusted results will appear as a new feed option located at the top of the YouTube app's interface. The exact mechanism for filtering these videos is not completely transparent. This seems to be primarily based on the predominant colors in the video thumbnail, but some speculate that it may also involve analyzing the entire video content to detect predominant colors overall. Notably, this feature seems to function primarily as a cosmetic enhancement, with no obvious thematic or content-related connections between the filtered results.

Despite its unconventional nature, the concept of color harmony as a marketing strategy is not unprecedented. Across a variety of industries, companies are leveraging color coordination techniques to create visually appealing and seamless experiences for consumers. Particularly on platforms like Instagram, where businesses, especially those in the fashion and beauty sectors, carefully curate their posts to ensure smooth transitions between color themes. For example, the cosmetics brand ColourPop is an example of this in action.

Additionally, some Lemmy users have speculated that the color filtering feature could serve as a data collection strategy for YouTube. By monitoring users' preferences and engagement with specific colors, platforms have the potential to glean valuable insights into user behavior and preferences.

