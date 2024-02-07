Switch sales are estimated at 15.5 million





Nintendo reported its latest quarterly results on Tuesday, revealing a 6% year-over-year decline in sales and an 18% increase in net income.

The Japan-based gaming company also announced that it expects sales of its Switch video game console to reach 15.5 million units by the end of the fiscal year in March, instead of the previously expected 15 million units.

For the third quarter of Nintendo's fiscal year, from October to December, the gaming giant posted sales of 598.6 billion yen, compared to analysts' estimates of 568.7 billion yen based on consensus data provided by LSEG, a year-on-year increase. The company recorded a profit of 136.7 billion yen. Estimated 130.3 billion.

“In terms of hardware, by continuing to convey the appeal of Nintendo Switch, we aim to have not just one Nintendo Switch per family, but several, and even one per person,” the company said in a letter to shareholders. “Another objective is to continue releasing new products so that more consumers can keep playing Nintendo Switch for longer and maximize hardware sales. On the software side, January “Another Code: Recollection'' will be released in February, and “Mario VS Donkey Kong'' and “Princess Peach Showtime!'' are scheduled to be released in March. The second set of additional content, “Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Side Order,'' is scheduled to be released in February.Other software publishers are also planning to release various titles, and we will continue to improve existing titles with new titles and additional content. We will strive to revitalize the platform by continuously supplementing it.”

Nintendo advertised that the long-awaited “Super Mario Bros. Wonder'' was released with sales of 11.96 million copies, and with the release of “Super Mario Bros. Movie'' last April, the company's “Super Mario Bros. Wonder'', including “Mario Kart,'' He pointed out that the number of “Mario'' related titles has increased. 8 Deluxe” sold 6.79 million copies during the period. Also in the most recent quarter, The Legend of Zelda sold 20.28 million copies, and Pikmin 4 sold 3.33 million copies.

