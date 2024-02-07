AI chatbot shows surprising ability to predict chemical properties and reactions





Scientists have adopted systems like ChatGPT to answer questions about chemical research. Credit: Luis Alvarez/Getty

With just a few tweaks, machine learning systems similar to ChatGPT can be surprisingly good at answering chemistry research questions. When predicting properties of molecules or materials, or yields of reactions, general-purpose systems can match or exceed the performance of more specialized models while requiring less fine-tuning, researchers say. write today in Nature Machine Intelligence1.

These results suggest that chatbots trained in a manner similar to ChatGPT could be a powerful tool for chemistry labs that do not have the resources to develop or purchase advanced machine learning models. Masu. This greatly reduces the barrier for other chemists to benefit from machine learning in their fields, says Andrew White, a chemical engineer at the University of Rochester in New York.

chemistry training

Large-scale language models (LLMs) are artificial neural networks trained on large collections of text. When asked to say something or ask a question, the system can generate a response by statistically predicting how one sentence will follow from the next.

Kevin Jablonka, a computational chemist now at Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany, and his collaborators wanted to see what a general-purpose LLM could do for chemistry. They started with his GPT-3, an early iteration of the brains behind the ChatGPT chatbot that became a global sensation after his San Francisco, California, OpenAI launched in late 2022. .

To adapt GPT-3 to answer questions about compounds or materials, researchers first collected information from the literature about similar compounds or materials and created a set of up to 30 questions in a question-and-answer format. I formatted the data. The data was then sent to OpenAI to be added to the LLM training set. A fine-tuned system can answer predictive questions about the original compound or material even if it is not explicitly included in the input data. What's remarkable is that it can do the unknown, says co-author Berend Smit, a chemical engineer at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

For example, the researchers tested the system's suitability to answer questions about high-entropy alloys made of approximately equal amounts of two or more metals. While ordinary alloys such as steel, which contain primarily iron and have small amounts of elements such as carbon mixed throughout its crystal structure, are well understood, there is little understanding of how high-entropy alloys and their metals mix. is not very well known. However, his finely tuned LLM was able to accurately infer how the metals in any of these alloys would be arranged. (The researchers evaluated success by excluding some alloys from the literature from the training data and testing whether the LLM could predict the properties of those alloys.)

LLM for people

When they asked the system to answer questions about unknown materials not included in the training data, the team found results comparable to the accuracy of more specialized machine learning tools for chemistry, even using physical data. We obtained results comparable in accuracy to computer simulations that were explicitly programmed to do so. Properties of atoms and molecules. The researchers also demonstrated that similar results could be obtained by tweaking an open source version of GPT-3 called GPT-J. That means labs with small budgets may be able to develop their own versions without having to pay or commission them. Commercial help.

Democratization is perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of this project, Jablonka says, as it makes it much easier to predict chemical properties.

The fact that this technology can derive predictions from just a compound's chemical formula is quite surprising, White says. He tried the method himself as soon as he saw Jablonka et al. post their preprints on his server ChemRxiv ahead of peer review a year earlier. We've used it in new projects, such as designing new catalysts based on fine-tuning LLM, he says White. This is the first method we try when working on a new project.

Although this method requires a human to gather the information and prepare the LLM input, Jablonka and his team envision future versions that can automatically implement this step by mining text from existing literature. We aim to design.

