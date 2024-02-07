How to share Vision Pro with friends: It's not as easy as you think





I have a Meta Quest 2 headset in my house that I often share with several people. Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro is definitely something people will want to share if they're lucky enough to buy it. I wish Apple had made that part a little easier.

It can be shared, and I've done it several times now, showing my CNET colleague Bridget Carey some of her own spatial videos, and showing my brother-in-law and nephew some movies and 3D I let them watch dinosaurs and space videos on their own. I've already learned the process, but I've also discovered some awkward moments. Here's what you need to know: Watch the video below to learn more.

Only one account at a time

Apple only allows one iCloud account on the Vision Pro, similar to the iPad. However, unlike the iPad, there's also a “guest mode” where someone else can try out the headset for a while and have access to all apps or just the apps you have open.

In any case, that person will see the content from the owner's account, so keep that in mind in case you want to keep your personal data to yourself. Or, if you're showing it to someone younger, make sure they don't have access to your email or anything else in case they accidentally delete it or do something irreversible.

Take a look at this: What is sharing in Vision Pro?

11:56 Sadly friends with glasses can't try it

Vision Pro doesn't work over glasses, but some people have tried it. Not recommended. The headset I use has prescription lenses. That means it's only set on my eye unless I remove the lens. You won't be able to see properly unless the person wearing the glasses you share has purchased their own set of Vision Pro lenses through Zeiss or has contacts with his lenses. It might be worth it if you're thinking about long-term sharing, but for a simple demo like for my family, only a few people will be able to wear it. Become.

Step 1: Set up AirPlay

Before using Guest Mode, we recommend streaming your headset view to your iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, or any other location that supports AirPlay. To do this on your phone or iPad, you'll need to go to your AirPlay settings and check the settings that make your device an AirPlay receiver. This isn't an intuitive step, but it means you can stream to your device.

In Vision Pro, you can select “Mirror My View” in Control Center, which displays a hovering clickable dot. This is similar to how the Quest casts the view, the Vision Pro streams out what you're seeing on the screen. Mobile phone or tablet via the Meta Quest app.

If your prescription lenses are still in your Vision Pro, remember to remove them (keep them comfortable in the soft cover during the demo).

Josh Goldman/CNET Step 2: Enter guest mode and swap bands and lenses if necessary

Control Center also has a Guest Mode button. Clicking it will initiate a handoff to your friend. Apple is giving him five minutes to readjust any items that need to be set up, such as removing prescription lenses, before letting others in.

I might also try replacing the head strap. We recommend Apple's included Solo Knit band. It is easy to put on and take off and easy to tighten. Not very comfortable for long-term use, but good for short demos.

And for hygiene reasons, I recommend not sharing foam facepieces (I don't like other people wearing mine). Apple includes his two foam face pads (blackout cushions) with each Vision Pro in two slightly different thicknesses (the thicker one allows users to put more distance between their eyes when inserting prescription lenses). ). Just give the people demonstrating the cushions they won't use. The cushions cost $30 each individually, making them the least expensive part of the Apple Vision Pro accessory.

Simply place the Vision Pro on your head and have it tighten by twisting the knob. (Make sure you are holding it by the metal part and not by the cloth light seal part.The metal part can easily peel off and cause you to drop the whole headset.To be safe, do not do this at first. You may do so.)

Step 3: Guests must set up eye tracking each time

This was something I had to carefully instruct my nephew and brother-in-law. The Vision Pro remembers my eye tracking settings each time I use it, but if you're new to Guest mode, you'll have to set it up yourself. This requires clicking on rings of glowing colored lights so he looks at them one by one, and repeating the process two more times.

This is like a simple video game, but my family is wondering if I should actually pinch or tap the dots directly with my finger, or if I can just look at the dots and pinch my finger remotely. I was confused. I found myself coaching them on their side, just as Apple did with my own demo.

When you finish the demo (anytime you take off the headset) and put it back on, you will have to set up eye tracking all over again.

AirPlay allows you to watch the demo as long as it doesn't disconnect

It's important to have a mobile phone or iPad to stream Vision Pro to. This will help you know what problems the person wearing the headset is facing. However, when I tried to use Siri to open an app on my headset, I accidentally stopped the stream once when I tried to do it on my phone instead. Once the stream ended, I couldn't find a way to restart it other than going back to the headset (putting the lenses back).

I wish Apple had an app on iOS that could remotely manage the Vision Pro and even launch apps and provide guidance, like Meta's Quest app. You should be able to start connecting to your headset using your phone. The opposite is possible as well as vice versa.

One of two in the box, the Solo Knit band is perfect for quick demos with friends. Easy to put on and take off.

Josh Goldman/CNET Or you can skip guest mode entirely

Of course, you can also bypass Guest mode by simply letting someone else use your headset directly. Apple uses his Optic ID to scan his iris when he puts on the headset, but there's also a way to enter a passcode instead, which you can also use. Alternatively, you can turn off Optic ID completely.

However, this may interfere with your own eye-tracking settings. If the person you share with needs to start eye tracking again, the new settings will eventually be saved to their account.

Another strange side effect of sharing your headset without using guest mode is that the other person's eyes appear to be on the front display. Bridget Carey seemed to have a digital reproduction of my eyes on the EyeSight's front display, moving and blinking as my eyes moved. Does that mean she can also FaceTime as my persona? I don't know yet. We recommend guest mode instead.

Apple is working on sharing Vision Pro

So far I have shared many steps and explained some quirks. Compared to the ease of sharing with Meta Quest, it's much easier, and for me requires the extra step of removing my prescription lenses and setting up eye tracking. The Vision Pro's unique and somewhat alien new interface makes it difficult for someone to pick it up and jump in, even if it's just to watch a movie. Vision Pro is actually a personal device with sharing possibilities. But without support for multiple accounts, and without an easy instant tutorial guide for beginners, you'll have to go through their demo over and over again to show Vision Pro to your family and friends. . Apple's most product is still in its early stages, but we hope it will soon be easy to share and experience with others.

