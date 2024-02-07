Do you need Google Chrome to load pages faster? Enabling this feature will speed things up





Jon Lamb/Getty Images

Google Chrome holds 64.4% of the global market share for web browsers. The next most popular browser is Safari at 18.82%. That's a big gap.

There are many reasons for Chrome's dominance, including Android's global market share still hovering around 70% worldwide and Chrome being the default browser for Google OS.

Of course, there are other reasons why Chrome is so dominant. One of them is speed. According to Cloudwards, Chrome ranks as the fastest browser in terms of page load speed. However, even with this huge advantage, you'll always find areas where you'd like to speed up Chrome.

Also: 5 reasons and how to sign up for Google Labs

A good example is page preloading. Google Chrome includes a feature called Preload Pages that tells the browser to preload pages you might visit. Chrome predicts the pages you visit most often and preloads them in the background based on your history and habits. When you visit one of these pages, it should load quickly. Consider this feature if you want your web browser to be as fast as possible.

However, there is one caveat. When page preloading is enabled, Chrome always establishes a connection in the background and sends a cookie to the website it expects the user to visit. Therefore, if privacy is your top concern, do not enable this option.

There are two options for page preloading: enhanced preloading and standard preloading. The difference between these options is that the enhanced version preloads more pages, and if your site requests that links on a page be preloaded privately, the preload will happen through Google's servers. is. Enhanced preloading allows you to hide your identity from these sites, while Google learns which sites are preloaded.

So if you want a little more speed with a little less privacy sacrifice, use standard preload. If you don't mind Google getting more information about you and want it to be even faster, use enhanced preload.

But how do I enable the page preload feature? Let me show you.

How to enable page preloading in Chrome

What you need: This feature only requires an updated version of the Chrome browser. This feature only works on the desktop version of Chrome, so feel free to try it on your Android or iOS device. The page preload feature is available on Linux, MacOS, and Windows.

Now that Chrome is ready, it's time to speed it up.

First, open Chrome browser on your desktop or laptop.

Type the following in Chrome's address bar and press Enter on your keyboard.

chrome://settings/performance

Click the Chrome menu button[設定]>[パフォーマンス]You can also move to .

Under “Speed” there is a “Page Preload On/Off” slider. Click until it is in the on position. You can then choose whether to do a standard preload or an enhanced preload.

There are two options for preloading. Choose the one that best suits your privacy needs.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

After enabling the feature,[設定]Close the tab and you're done.

You won't see an immediate speed increase. Like much of modern technology, software requires a bit of learning. However, as Chrome learns your habits, you should start to notice an increase in page load speeds. Of course, other factors also come into play. If your network connection is slow, or your computer is old and slow, there's not much you can do to avoid these problems with Chrome. However, all things being equal, you should see an improvement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/home-and-office/work-life/need-google-chrome-to-load-pages-faster-enable-this-feature-to-speed-it-up/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos