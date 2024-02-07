6 eCommerce SEO tips to rank better on Google





There are approximately 14 million e-commerce websites in the United States and more than 26.5 million websites worldwide. This extremely fierce competition makes it extremely difficult to stand out and attract the attention of online shoppers.

Without a strong presence in Google search results, your online store could be missing out on valuable organic traffic. This can ultimately impact your bottom line and hinder your business growth.

In this article, we'll show you six powerful SEO techniques to increase organic traffic to your e-commerce store and stay ahead of your competitors.

Why SEO is important for e-commerce

A whopping 37.5% of all traffic to e-commerce websites comes from search engines. In other words, not optimizing your website for search engines means you're missing out on a lot of potential customers.

If your potential customers are looking for the latest fashion trends, tech gadgets, or niche products, their journey can start with a simple Google search.

Unlike traditional advertising methods that can quickly eat into your profit margins, SEO offers a cost-effective alternative. Drive organic traffic and earn more money without paying per click or impression.

6 SEO Tips for Ecommerce Businesses

So, let’s take a look at the 6 most important SEO tips for your e-commerce business. These practices will help you focus on what's important and avoid the most common SEO mistakes.

1. Start with keyword research

While small business SEO focuses primarily on informational keywords, e-commerce success focuses on product-focused keywords (for example, “queen-sized platform bed”). This is because these keywords have higher buyer intent, and customers primarily search for these keywords on Google when they are ready to make a purchase.

Here's how to find solid keywords.

Understand your customer's language, needs, and pain points

Use SEO tools to discover the keywords your competitors are targeting

Check out Google's People Also Ask section

Leverage long-tail keywords like “leather sectional sofa for small spaces”

2. Steal your competitors' ideas

The great thing about eCommerce SEO is that you can see what is already working and outperform your competitors by simply “peeking” at what they are doing.

Use SEO tools like SEMrush and Ahrefs to analyze your competitors' websites and drill down into their SEO strategies. This goes beyond keyword research. For example, you can check the category pages to make sure there's nothing missing.

Additionally, you should research your blog topics and create posts based on the gap between you and your competitors. However, when adapting your ideas, make sure your SEO content provides more depth and value to your readers and stands out from your competitors.

3. Improve your website architecture and URL structure

Ecommerce URLs will naturally be longer depending on your website's categories and subcategories, but they should be kept as clean and short as possible. Include keywords in your URLs to help Google understand what your page is about and keep it concise.

For category pages, the best idea is to include a short description like https://example.com/homefurniture.

The same applies to subcategories: https://example.com/homefurniture/sofas

Finally, product pages should focus on target keywords such as https://example.com/homefurniture/sofas/leather-ection.

E-commerce websites have many pages and require good website architecture. A good rule is to keep it simple and scalable. Avoid unnecessary complexity and make adding new categories easy.

Additionally, all pages on your website must be clicked within three times from the home page. A flat architecture with a focus on product and category pages is the best way to improve the user experience of your website.

4. Optimize product and category pages

Once your website architecture is in place, the next step is to optimize your product and category pages. These pages are the focus of your e-commerce website's traffic and referrals, so on-page SEO requires special attention.

Here's how to optimize these pages:

Include your target keyword in your title tag and use strategic modifiers like “buy,” “cheap,” and “great deal” to amplify its impact and make it even more noticeable. Example: “Best Home Furniture Sale”

Use click magnet words like “X% off,” “guaranteed,” and “lowest price” to increase click-through rates. Example: “25% off sofas at the best home furniture sale.”

Create compelling descriptive tags using phrases like “free shipping” or “huge selection” to drive online shoppers to your page. Example: “Great deals on quality home furniture with free shipping on all orders.”

Keep in mind that Google likes detailed product pages, so you should aim for a description of at least 1,000 words. Use your target keyword strategically 3-5 times in your content. Placing it near the top of the page increases impact.

If this seems too complicated, you can hire an SEO agency to optimize your product and category pages to boost your search engine rankings.

5. Blog regularly

Sharing valuable content on specific topics related to your product will help you establish authority in your field. This creates trust among your audience and tells search engines that your site is a trusted source of information.

As the authority of the topic increases, so does the credibility of the website. For example, blogging about specific topics related to your niche category will increase your credibility with Google. As a result, your products and categories are more likely to rank higher in search results.

This strategy helps small e-commerce businesses level the playing field and compete with big brands for top positions on Google.

6. Focus on link building

Once you have a solid website architecture, optimized product and category pages, and high-quality SEO blog content, it's time to focus on your link building strategy.

When all these factors are equal, the number and quality of backlinks is the determining factor in search rankings. So, you should build 5 to 15 backlinks a month using strategies like guest posting, niche editing, and other common tactics.

These six SEO strategies will help you survive the cutthroat competition in the e-commerce environment.

Perform thorough keyword research

Improve your competitors' ideas

Refine your website architecture and URLs

Optimize product and category pages

blog regularly

building backlinks

Following these SEO tips will increase your online presence and ensure the success of your e-commerce business.

