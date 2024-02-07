Google recordings lead to Houston-area woman arrested on suspicion of participating in U.S. Capitol riot – Houston Public Media





United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Judy Fries was arrested in Houston on Monday, February 5, 2024, and charged with four federal crimes for her alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

A woman in Houston on Monday wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat and posted cellphone photos and videos of herself for 37 minutes after being accused of involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He was arrested for taking the picture. inside a government building, according to federal court documents.

Judy Fraze was charged with a federal crime for entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. Disorderly and destructive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Acts that disrupt the order within the National Diet Building. According to court records, she paraded, demonstrated and picketed inside the Capitol. She appeared before a magistrate on Monday and was released on personal bail, with her next court appearance scheduled for February 15th.

Freis was accused of being part of a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who disrupted a joint session of Congress and tried to prevent lawmakers from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. has been done. The attack killed five people, injured more than 100 police officers and caused millions of dollars in damage and losses, according to federal court records.

According to court records, FBI agents identified Freis in the Capitol at the time from records obtained from Google through a search warrant, which listed her phone number and Gmail address. It shows that the mobile device was in the building that day. Investigators then interviewed Freis at her home on July 6, 2021, where she said she had traveled from Dallas to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally in support of Trump, and that she then entered the Capitol. It is said that he did.

“Mr. Freis provided interviewers with a video taken inside the U.S. Capitol and a photo of himself taken at the January 6, 2021 rally,” court documents state.

As of Tuesday, Fraze's attorney was not listed in her online case file.

She was said to have been inside the Capitol for about 37 minutes, making her way through different areas of the building, stopping occasionally to sit on benches or take photos with other people who had entered the Capitol. According to court documents, Fraze briefly met with police officers inside the Capitol and, after being asked to leave the building, at one point shouted “Blue Lives Matter” to the officers. )” is shown to have been said. She then told officers, “We have to take our country back,” court records say.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol riot, and hundreds of them have been charged with assault and obstruction of law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Multiple people in the Houston area have been charged or convicted of crimes related to the attack, including a Katy-area man who was indicted last month.

