Opinion: Snap's excuses don't work as Meta and Google continue to grow





Snap Inc.'s disappointing quarterly results and forecasts, combined with repeated excuses, don't add up when compared to the strong performance of other companies that also rely on internet advertising, such as Metaplatform and Alphabet.

On Tuesday, Snap SNAP, -33.84% reported fourth-quarter earnings misses and gave a disappointing outlook for the first quarter, including a much larger EBITDA loss than Wall Street had expected. The news came a day after Snap announced plans to cut an additional 10% of its workforce, sending the company's stock plummeting 32.4% in after-hours trading.

Wall Street analysts were also concerned about the company's slow growth rate compared to other companies that rely on Internet advertising. Snap posted a 5% revenue increase in the fourth quarter and said in a letter to investors that the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East was a headwind, hurting revenue growth by 2 percentage points. Snap also said the Middle East was a headwind in the third quarter.

Snaps' first-quarter revenue estimates range from $1.095 billion to $1.135 billion, implying year-over-year revenue growth of 11% to 15%.

In comparison, Meta announced last week that it expects total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $34.5 billion to $37 billion, with growth rates in the range of 20.63% to 29.37% (previous year). First quarter revenue for the same period was $28.6 billion).

LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield spoke to Snap executives about Metas' META, its +2.60% outlook for 30% revenue growth this quarter, its impressive scale, and Metas' machine learning and AI We asked whether aggressive spending on Snaps is limiting its growth. .

Also read: Metas' killer stock rally boosts market cap by $200 billion, setting historic record.

Although we are not as large as some players, we believe there is a huge opportunity to continue to grow the business. Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel said after touting Snap's 800 million user base. Spiegel noted that historically Snap has been a brand-focused advertising business.

Snap is now focused on more direct response advertising, which he said is a difficult transition for a brand-oriented company. He said there is certainly an effort to play catch-up on the direct response side, but there is evidence that it is working.

Jasmine Engberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, said in an email that Snap's fourth quarter was heavier than normal when it comes to brand advertising. Brands tend to be risk-averse and tend to pause or delay spending in times of conflict or crisis. Snap is also a smaller, less important company to advertisers, so the brand regression could be more pronounced than on larger platforms like Meta.

He added that Snap is still working on improving its direct response advertising business, but it's more difficult to hide weaknesses in brand advertising. He said the slowdown in spending due to the Middle East conflict reflects a larger problem: the lack of scale and sophistication of Snaps' advertising business compared to its competitors.

Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutovich said in a Snap earnings preview note to clients on Monday that the company still lacks a competitive edge in the DR stack (direct response software), giving the stock an even higher rating. The company said it does not expect such sustained earnings growth.

This turned out to be a prescient comment, but investors are now in a wait-and-see mode, pushed by larger rivals and in an increasingly competitive advertising environment in the world of AI. I hope that Snap, which is trying to deal with it, will turn the situation around. Like meta and alphabet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/snaps-excuses-dont-add-up-as-meta-and-google-continue-to-thrive-2d88bac6

