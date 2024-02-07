Russian gas, Chinese technology, EU reacts





The European Union has announced an extensive but weak economic security plan. The EU is taking the first steps in this geoeconomic reality.

Europe has become addicted to Russian gas. It is now at risk of becoming dependent on China's telephone infrastructure and electric vehicles.

In response, the European Commission announced a series of proposals to protect the economy. The plan aims to strengthen export controls, restrict foreign investment in sensitive industries, and screen foreign investment in sensitive sectors.

This is a cautious strategy, less ambitious than the United States' China-targeted security movement, largely due to the EU's unwieldy structure. And while the EU's targets today are Russia and China, some similar measures could be directed at the U.S. government, especially if Donald Trump becomes president.

The policy is based on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyens' geopolitical blueprint, which seeks to integrate national security considerations into economic policy. This will lead to increased public funding and protective tariffs or quotas to protect strategic industries such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. On both sides of the Atlantic, the immediate goals are similar to hurting Russia and averting risks from China.

Following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US and EU coordinated export controls against Russia. They worked together to prevent China from acquiring the latest semiconductor tools. The Netherlands has banned the export of advanced silicon chip manufacturing equipment from Dutch manufacturer ASML. The EU has launched an investigation into China's electric vehicle imports.

However, the pan-European approach remains bearish. As a single nation with a single executive, the United States can move more quickly than a loose confederation of 27 different nation-states. While the EU manages trade policy, member states remain responsible for national security. The EU could pass new legislation to severely limit and control inward investment. It must share responsibility for export controls and foreign investment with Paris, Berlin and other capitals.

This helps to explain why white papers and communications, rather than specific legislative proposals, dominate the new EU plan. The White Paper on Export Controls considers ways to strengthen coordination between governments on specific decisions. Another white paper suggests an attempt to understand the risks arising from outward investment in the EU's strategic industries and strengthen the security of research and development in dual-use technologies. Recommendations are intended to improve research security. In most areas of economic security, Brussels has little say beyond encouraging cooperation with the continent.

Even with regard to external investment screening, which falls under the EU's trade policy, the proposed binding reforms, even if approved, will not come into force within a few years. This would require all EU member states to create a vetting process, although no such mechanism currently exists in Greece, Ireland, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Croatia. But since the nation-state remains the final arbiter, Germany could continue to approve Chinese investments in the port of Hamburg, for example.

European unity against Russia and China is difficult to achieve. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Oven made headlines when he stubbornly refused to support a financial aid plan for Ukraine and appealed for investment from China. German business depends on sales to China. In contrast, other EU countries, mainly the Baltic states, believe that the Baltic states are not doing enough to protect themselves from both Russia and China. Brussels faces the difficult task of harmonizing Europe's approach.

Turbulence is expected. Elections are coming up on both sides of the Atlantic. Whispers about US protectionism are getting louder. The new US administration may target not only China but also the EU. Former President Donald Trump has already announced his intention to impose high tariffs on all goods imported into the United States. This will affect Europe as well as authoritarian countries.

Europe's economic security plans therefore currently target Russia and China, but this could change. European Commissioner Thierry Breton, the main architect of the continental digital sovereignty campaign, published a security risk assessment of key technology products such as semiconductors, cloud, satellite connectivity and data analytics. The United States and Asian democracies dominate these areas. These security risk assessments are supposed to take into account “geopolitical factors.” Commissioner Brereton has already indicated his intention to reduce Europe's dependence on US-led cloud services.

The EU's new economic security plan recognizes the challenges of countering Russian aggression and Chinese threats, as well as the declining global free trade consensus. Countries around the world are building higher economic walls. This changing geopolitical landscape will test the transatlantic integrity of even the most ambitious European economic security plans.

Clara Riedenstein is a research assistant in the Digital Innovation Initiative at the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Bill Echikson is a nonresident senior fellow at CEPA and editor of Bandwidth.

Bandwidth is CEPA's online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

