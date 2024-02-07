A culture of collaboration: How Vivid Seats enables innovation by focusing on collaborative work





Large software engineering projects not only benefit from a culture of collaboration. they need it. At Vivid Seats, a thriving ticket marketplace, the team recently evolved its entire design system and replatformed its tech stack towards Next.js and a node-based backend.

The project is building an infrastructure that will enable the company to innovate and deliver a great customer experience. But none of this would be possible without collaboration between teams. His manager, senior software engineering William Dibbern, shared his thoughts with Built In Chicago about the collaboration required on such a large project.

He said our teams implicitly support each other's work and provide active and constructive feedback to each other and our stakeholders.

Dibbern works to connect the various teams on the company's web team, fostering a shared sense of collaboration and support. In addition to the satisfaction of completing a project, the work also had a personal impact.

In order for me to grow professionally as a leader and mentor in my career, it is important that the work I undertake is exciting and challenging, Mr. Diburn said.

Vivid Seats is currently hiring. If collaborating on challenging projects is what you're looking for, read this article to learn about our company culture and check out our available roles.

Vivid Seats operates as a ticket marketplace. Through its proprietary software and proprietary technology, the company powers the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing, enabling people to connect through the power of shared experiences.

Describe your company culture in one word. What made you choose that word?

If I had to describe our culture in one word, it would be “cooperation.” During my time at Vivid Seats, I saw how our culture embodies collaboration. Learn how we all strive to build inclusive and diverse teams and how best to achieve our common goals through the empathy and respect that each team member shows towards each other. You can see how motivated everyone is to find out.

Recently, my team started working on a challenging initiative to further optimize and enhance the user experience. To achieve this, we discussed and introduced new ways of working that allow us to collaborate, learn, iterate, and ultimately deliver value faster.

Our teams implicitly support each other's work, providing active and constructive feedback not only to each other but also to our stakeholders. We meet frequently to brainstorm the best solutions for each situation and take each idea presented as something truly worth discussing. Senior Engineers guide and direct work, rather than directing, allowing the team to grow through experience.

Our teams implicitly support each other's work by providing active and constructive feedback to each other and our stakeholders.

What's the best project you've worked on recently and how did it help you grow professionally?

Since joining Vivid Seats, I've had the pleasure of leading the team on many fun projects and believe there's something on our roadmap to get everyone excited. The team I have the pleasure of leading owns the front-end components of Vivid Seats.

The exciting projects we're working on are evolving our design system. We recently replatformed our stack towards Next.js and a node-based backend. This project not only presents interesting technical challenges, but also an even more engaging user experience. With the infrastructure in place, it's easier to experiment, innovate, and create great experiences for our customers.

This project helps the multiple teams that make up the web team collaborate among themselves and with their stakeholders. It was a really rewarding endeavor for me.

In order for me to grow professionally as a career leader and mentor, it is important that the work I undertake is stimulating and challenging. Foundational projects like this have a lasting impact on your ability to scale as a team and drive value. I love that they are strategically pushing me as a leader and furthering our culture of collaboration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.builtinchicago.org/articles/culture-collaboration-how-vivid-seats-focus-cooperative-work-enables-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos