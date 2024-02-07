Scam Lyca mobile site appears as a “verified advertiser” on Google.Which one? Warning | Science and Technology News





Lyca Mobile, a fraudulent website masquerading as a legitimate phone network, has found a way to reach the top of Google searches. “Which one?” he warned.

Google allows businesses to pay for verified ads, which means their sites appear higher in relevant searches, but advertisers' Must go through a background check process first.

But consumer advocates say scammers imitating Lyca Mobile are placing “persuasive” at the top of search lists in an attempt to bypass authentication checks and lure consumers to copycat websites to steal card information. The company says it has made it possible to run advertisements that have a certain meaning.

According to 'Which?', the fraudulent advertiser was identified by Google as 'Vodafone Finance Management' and is listed by Companies House as a subsidiary of Vodafone, despite having no connection to the company. I claim that there is.

Image: Screenshot of a dangerous ad that appears at the top of Google Search. Photo: Which one?

“Over a three-day period in late January, this verified advertiser paid Google to appear at the top of results when the public searched for the telephone network Lyca Mobile,” it said.

“At first glance, there would have been little reason to suspect these ads.

“While these appeared to link to Lyca Mobile's genuine web address (lycamobile.co.uk), the most discerning eye would question the use of 'Lyc Mob' in the blurb. I might have held you.

“Vodafone and Lyca Mobile are two separate companies, but if we had looked at the details of this advertiser we might have been reassured that it was created by what appears to be a genuine mobile network. not.”

It's not the first time. Which one? highlighted a scam using Google's advertiser options.

In late 2023, the company warned about fake search engine ads masquerading as legitimate parking apps such as JustPark and PayByPhone, but said these ads persisted even after the report.

Fake sites aren't new, but scammers have the ability to circumvent Google's vetting process, so they appear as “sponsored” at the top of the search page and users click the ellipsis next to the link. This makes fake sites seem more trustworthy. Learn more about the company behind it.

Read more: Tesla driver spotted using VR headset Satellite navigation error causes vehicle to continue descending down Edinburgh stairs

In response to the latest fraud reports, Google said: “Protecting our users is our top priority and we have strict advertising policies governing the types of ads and advertisers we allow on our platform.” Stated.

“We vigorously enforce our policies and remove violating ads when we find them. We continue to invest significant resources to stop bad actors and keep our users safe. We are constantly evaluating and updating our policies and improving our technology.”

A Vodafone spokesperson told Which?: “Criminals are always looking for new ways to deceive businesses and consumers, and our e-commerce security team is working hard to stay ahead of them.

“We take fraud extremely seriously and have reported the issue to Google to resolve it immediately and ensure this never happens again. We also want to make it clear that Vodafone UK has no relationship with Lyca Mobile. I want to.”

A spokesperson for Lyca Mobile said: “Unfortunately, this type of fraud is all too common. We regularly see websites impersonating our brand taken down, but in this case… The fraudulent site in question went offline almost as soon as it appeared.”

“But we also need to rely on the platforms we operate on to prevent them from happening in the first place. We must protect both consumers and brands from bad actors. We welcome moves by Google and other companies to crack down on this type of activity.”

