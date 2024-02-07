Reinke Irrigation and CropX Debut Pivot-Mounted Sensor to Monitor Field-Specific Crop Water Use





CropX Technologies, a global leader in digital agriculture solutions, in partnership with Reinke Irrigation, announces the launch of a new product that improves water management for farmers through field-specific evapotranspiration (ET) measurements of crop water use . CropX's Reinke Direct ET is an innovative product that provides affordable, real-world evapotranspiration (ETa) measurements using sensors mounted on Reinke center pivot irrigation systems, and is available exclusively through Reinke is.

As the demand for irrigation water increases, the need for precision irrigation becomes increasingly important. The ET value indicates the total water used by plants and evaporated from the soil. CropX's Reinke Direct ET™ provides field-specific, rather than modeled, measurements without the need for additional calculations. This provides farmers using Reinke center pivots with a practical solution to more precisely manage their water resources. By measuring the amount of water used by crops, Reinke Direct ET provides farmers with daily insight into their field water needs, allowing them to make informed decisions about when and how much to irrigate their crops. allows for decisions. This innovation aims to promote water-efficient practices and support sustainable agriculture with equipment that is easy to install and maintain and does not need to be removed at the end of the season.

Reinke is a leading center pivot manufacturer based in Deshler, Nebraska that continues to empower growers around the world. We work with CropX to help growers use water and other resources in the most efficient way. By combining on-farm data, real-time conditions, and agronomic knowledge, Reinke and CropX provide growers with powerful insights and advice on their agronomic operations.

Reinke is known for innovative and practical precision irrigation solutions. Reinke continues to lead the industry by partnering with CropX to provide farmers with actual evapotranspiration data from their specific fields. This increased insight will help farmers make better decisions at the most critical field level, said Reinke President Chris Ross.

Other works by CROPX Technology

In addition to CropX's Reinke Direct ET available with Reinke center pivots, CropX also releases actual ET sensors. This is a device that can be installed in any field to measure the actual evapotranspiration (ETa). When used in conjunction with the CropX Soil Sensor as part of the CropX Farm Management System, growers have access to the most accurate overview of aquatic plant usage and soil water availability to make the best irrigation decisions. Can be done with precision. The underlying ET measurement technology was developed by Tule Technologies, which was acquired by CropX in January 2023.

VISION conference ends with optimism for agricultural technology

CropX Technologies is committed to collecting the best data from the field and providing it to farmers to enhance agricultural decision-making. Precision farming is essential to modern agriculture. Our collaboration with Reinke Irrigation allows us to provide practical solutions to help pivot farmers optimize their water use, while our new Actual ET device gives non-pivot growers access to the same level of detail. ” said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX.

0 1 5 Reinke Irrigation and CropX Debut Pivot-Mounted Sensor to Monitor Field-Specific Crop Water Use

CropX Technologies is one of the world's fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions, with a presence in more than 50 countries and across every arable continent. Our flagship product, the CropX farm management system, integrates soil-to-sky data to provide advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision-making and planning tools, all for tracking multiple farms. Delivered on an easy-to-use app. See all author stories here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalagtechinitiative.com/in-field-technologies/irrigation/reinke-irrigation-and-cropx-debut-pivot-mounted-sensor-to-monitor-field-specific-crop-water-use/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos