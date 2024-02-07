Google's cookie abolition plan prompts new pushback from watchdogs





Update: February 6, 2024: A Google spokesperson provided the following comment to Marketing Dive following publication of this article: We always welcome input from the industry, but the IAB Tech Labs' report contains dozens of fundamental errors, inaccuracies, and incomplete information. Although we were disappointed that the IAB Tech Lab published the report in this state, we are encouraged by the many IAB members who are actively building solutions using the Privacy Sandbox API. Ta. We also look forward to partnering with IAB Tech Lab to move the industry towards more private solutions.

Summary: Two industry watchdog groups are raising concerns about Google's move away from third-party cookies in Chrome and toward a privacy sandbox initiative built on alternative ad targeting techniques. IAB Tech Lab and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a separate report that the move could be to the detriment of other players in the digital advertising ecosystem and could lead to new developments in areas such as ad fraud and brand safety. deemed to have the potential to cause problems. The IAB Tech Lab opened its findings to public comment, concluding that the industry is not yet ready for change, while arguing that the tweaks to Chrome do not yet form a viable business foundation. Regulator CMA has stressed that Google cannot proceed with the phase-out of third-party cookies until anti-competitive concerns regarding the privacy sandbox are resolved. Dive Insight:

Google has delayed the removal of cookies several times since announcing its intention to phase out mainstream ad targeting strategies in 2020. The first phase of the search giant's cookie phase-out plan is now in place, with industry watchdogs sounding the alarm on the issue. Feasibility of migrating to a privacy sandbox in its current state. Cookies will begin to be deprecated for some Chrome users in January, with the goal of expanding deprecation more broadly in late 2024. The Privacy Sandbox includes a Topics API based on user interests, and a Protected Audience API (previously known as his FLEDGE).

IAB Tech Lab, a nonprofit consortium that develops best practices for digital advertising, discusses how the implementation of ad exchanges and ad servers in Chrome will disrupt the current programmatic ecosystem and potentially cause data loss. We've highlighted some key issues we've identified in the Privacy Sandbox, including: Points necessary to ensure brand safety. As a result, the group believes that ad tech companies on the supply and demand side may incur significant costs to rebuild their systems to respond to these changes, while brands, agencies and publishers may The company believes it will be dealing with some headaches for operational, financial and legal purposes.

The IAB Tech Labs analysis comes from consulting 65 companies across a variety of engagements over a six-month period, and primarily focuses on the impact of the Protected Audience API, while also touching on other subjects such as the Topics API. This is the first report from the organization's dedicated Privacy Sandbox Taskforce.

Anthony Catur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab, said in a report that Google's adoption of the privacy sandbox is a seismic shift in the advertising world, a departure from the industry's trajectory over the past 25 years. (The report is open for public comment until March) 22.

Our findings highlight that the industry is not yet ready, it continued, identifying multiple challenges to implementation due to limitations in achieving key advertising goals. Katsur.Chrome focuses on providing separate components that support aspects of your use case, but ultimately cannot be assembled as a whole. Provide a viable business foundation.

The antitrust regulator, the CMA, similarly predicts that the privacy sandbox could give Google an advantage while creating hurdles for smaller digital advertising businesses. For example, Google has access to a large amount of first-party data, which could make it less reliant on the Topics API. The CMA also raised the question of who would be responsible for Topics API classification, and that shifting ownership to an external industry steering group could solve the problem of Google piling information in its favor. He pointed out that there is.

Google and the CMA are currently in a period of suspension as they work out the details of how to proceed with the privacy sandbox in the coming months. The CMA has announced that it will publish its next updated report on the issue in April.

