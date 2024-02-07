Amazon signs a deal with the UK's largest publisher. Google will need to address competitive concerns from cookie deprecation.Low growth in UK retail industry





Today's ExchangeWire Digest: Amazon signs deal with UK's biggest publisher. Google will need to address competitive concerns from cookie deprecation.Low growth in UK retail industry

Amid the cookie crumble, Amazon struck a deal with Reach, Britain's largest publisher, to acquire customer data for targeted online advertising. This partnership is designed to compensate for the loss of third-party cookies. Reach shares first-party contextual data, and Amazon uses that information to sell more targeted ads on publishers' sites. It's a time of experimentation for publishers, looking for ways to collect more data from their readers.

However, Google cannot proceed with the removal of third-party cookies in Chrome unless it resolves the concerns raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). To meet the deprecation timeline, tech giants will need to do more to address the issues raised about their privacy sandbox solutions. Concerns raised by the CMA include that Google continues to profit from user activity while restricting competitors' access to the same data, and that Google is using ad technology that could give an advantage to its own services. This includes being able to control the participation of rivals. There is also concern that publishers and advertisers are less able to identify fraudulent activity.

Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis and harsh weather are casting a cloud over Britain's retail industry. Total retail sales across the UK rose by just 1.2% year-on-year in the first month of 2024, compared with a 4.2% increase in January last year. Health and beauty products performed best, but clothing and footwear sales posted disappointing profits.

