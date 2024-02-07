Wilson Airless Basketball now available for purchase





Quantities of the Wilson Aires Gen1 Basketball are undisclosed, but quantities are limited. Each ball is labeled with its exact number on the production line.

Gen1 is not the final version of the ball, so Wilson's ultimate goal is to make it more widely available.wilson sporting goods

Wilson will release a limited number of “airless” 3D printed basketballs on February 16th for an undisclosed price of $2,500 each.

The ball, dubbed the Wilson Aires Gen1 Basketball, is the next version of a prototype the company introduced in 2023, which combined powder, lasers and lattices to create a basketball that doesn't require expansion.

Since the prototype was released, the ball's lattice design has been updated to provide a more stable bounce, and holes have been added to the “channels” (which serve as traditional ball seams) to speed up production time. , brown and white colors were added. In addition to the prototype black, colorways are now available as well. Each ball is labeled with its exact number on the production line.

Wilson partnered with General Lattice (computational design), Dye Mansion (color/finish), EOS (technical supervision), and SNL Creative (manufacturing) on ​​several key aspects of the development and distribution of Airless Gen1. did.

Dr. Nadine Lippa, Wilson Innovation Manager, is overseeing the project. She joined Wilson in 2018 with a simple mandate from Kevin Krysiak, now the company's senior director of team sports global research and development: “Reinvent basketball.”

“Additive manufacturing is something we've been talking about since day one,” Lippa told SBJ. “But I think what really worked here was that we just went in with an open mind.”

Wilson tested the Airless Gen1 against the company's retail and gaming basketballs in a lab environment and solicited feedback from players and industry shows, with the goal of matching the performance of traditional balls as closely as possible.

“The material properties[of Airless Gen1]will be completely different[than traditional basketballs]because we are asking one material with holes to do what four materials and compressed air do. ,” Lippa said. “In that respect, it can be said that it is superior to conventional materials.

“And in terms of performance, the weight, the rebound, the circumference, the size match, and what's important to us is that we get consistent rebound across the entire surface of the ball. Those are things we look at. It is an index for comparison.

At its current price, Krysiak admits the ball is not for the masses. However, he noted that throughout the prototyping process, Wilson saw enough demand to justify this limited release, and Gen1 is not the final version of the ball.

“We knew the cost of manufacturing this, including the materials and technology, would be expensive, because we are still in the early stages of what is possible and what is possible,” Krysiak said. Ta. “We've had to balance the front and back. What do we do? People want this. It's like the tech savvy, and maybe shoe culture and sneaker culture is similar to that. I am doing it.”

The ultimate goal is to make the ball more widely accessible. But it depends on some level of paradigm shift in 3D printing.

“A lot of the materials that are out there, especially in the field of 3D printing, are inherently contrary to what we’re looking for,” he said. “We see a lot of 3D printed foam in things like helmets and hockey equipment that are trying to dampen, repel, and protect sound, but we're trying to create something that's very resilient. You're going to get something that's very grippy, and it plays like a basketball.

“Our hope is that 3D printing continues to gain traction, costs come down, and material suppliers realize, “There's a use for this that makes sense for us,'' and pursue something that's resilient. …The more people realize that, the more there is a market for it, which ultimately drives down the price.”

