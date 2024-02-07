Apple Vision Pro review: First headset lacks polish and purpose





About 17 years ago, Steve Jobs took a stage at the San Francisco Convention Center and said he would introduce three products: an iPod, a phone, and an Internet browser.

These are not three separate devices, he said. This is one device and we call it iPhone.

The first iPhone was relatively expensive at $500, but I wanted to splurge and ditch my mediocre Motorola flip phone. There were flaws such as slow internet speeds on mobile phones. But the iPhone delivered on that promise.

Last week, I had a very different experience using Apple's new first-generation product, the Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset that resembles ski goggles. The $3,500 wearable computer, which went on sale Friday, uses a camera so you can see the outside world while playing apps or videos.

Apple calls it a spatial computer that blends the physical and digital worlds so people can work, watch movies, and play games.

I bought the Vision Pro on Friday because Apple refused to provide the New York Times with early review equipment. (If you include add-ons that many people will want, like a $200 carrying case, $180 AirPods, and $100 prescription lens inserts for people who wear glasses, it's well over $3,500.) After using the headset for about 5 days, I can't buy it. People will get a lot of value from it.

The device feels less sophisticated than past first-generation Apple products I've used. It's hard to recommend it because it's not any better than a computer for work, and the games I've tried so far aren't fun. A key feature is the ability for the wearer to make video calls with a human-like digital avatar resembling a frightened child during Family's FaceTime calls.

This headset delivers on one of its promises: playing high-definition movies or your own recordings in 3D, allowing you to immerse yourself in spooky and cool memories of the past.

Over the past decade, companies like Meta, HTC, and Sony have had a really hard time selling headsets to mainstream consumers because their products are difficult to wear, have limited apps, and look clunky.

Vision Pro has a better user interface, better image quality, more apps, and more computing power than other headsets. However, it's slightly heavier than Metas' cheaper Quest headset and only lasts two hours when connected to an external battery pack.

The ski goggle-like aesthetic of Apple products is better than the bulky plastic headset visors of the past. But when I look at videos posted by early adopters walking around outdoors wearing headsets I call Vision Brothers, I see people wearing high-tech goggles, even if they're designed by Apple. We can confirm that it still looks ridiculous.

better interface

The Vision Pro goes far beyond other headsets I've tested in creating an immersive 3D interface that users can easily interact with with their eyes and hands. I had four of his colleagues wear the headset in his office and watched them all learn how to use it within seconds.

That's because anyone who owns an iPhone or similar smartphone is familiar with it. A grid of app icons appears. Looking at an app is the same as hovering your mouse cursor over it. To click, tap your thumb and index finger together and pinch gently. You can also use pinch gestures to move and expand windows.

Vision Pro includes a knob called the Digital Crown. Turn it counterclockwise to keep the app's digital window in the foreground while you can see the real world in the background. Turn clockwise to hide the real world with an opaque background.

Although I preferred to see physical reality most of the time, I still felt alone. The headset cuts out a portion of your surroundings, creating a binocular-like effect. I confess that sometimes it was difficult to remember to walk my dog ​​because I couldn't see him or hear his bark. In another session, I tripped over a chair. An Apple spokesperson cited Vision Pro safety guidelines that advise users to remove obstacles.

When you use a headset for work, you can be surrounded by multiple floating apps, such as a spreadsheet in the center, a notes app on the right, and a browser on the left. This is a 3D version of juggling windows on your computer screen. It may sound neat, but pinching the floating screen doesn't make you any more efficient because you have to keep twisting your head to see it.

I was able to endure more than 15 minutes of juggling between my notes app, browser, and Microsoft Word app before I felt nauseous.

The least fun part of the Vision Pro is typing on the floating keyboard, which requires you to press one key at a time. I was planning to write this review using the headset before I realized I would miss the deadline.

There's an option to connect a physical keyboard, but at that point I'd rather use a laptop that doesn't strain my face.

Vision Pro also works with Mac computers and can mirror your screen as a virtual window onto your headset, expanding it to look like a larger display. In my testing, there was a consistent delay before each keystroke virtually registered, and the mouse cursor movement was sluggish. I also found myself intuitively wanting to control my Mac with a pinch, even though it wasn't set up to work that way, which was frustrating.

I then tried out the headset in the kitchen, loading a pizza recipe into my web browser while grabbing and measuring ingredients. As I was moving around looking into the camera, I felt nauseous again and had to take off my headset. Vision Pro is most comfortable when used in a seated position. Apple advises people to take breaks to reduce motion sickness.

Video calling is now an essential part of office life, but the Vision Pro here is particularly inferior to camera-equipped laptops. The headset uses a camera to take a photo of his face, which is then pasted onto his 3D avatar, called Persona, which Apple is labeling as a beta feature because it's unfinished.

Personas are so boring that it would be embarrassing to use them on work calls. Vision Pro created an unflattering portrait of me with no cheekbones and blurred ears. On a FaceTime call with my in-laws, they said the blur reminded them of the feel of 1980s studio portraits.

One of my nieces (age 3) saw virtual Uncle Brian and turned around and walked away. Another 7-year-old girl hid behind her father and whispered in her ear, “He seems like a fake.”

Video is where Vision Pro shines. When you stream movies through apps like Disney+ or Max, you can pinch and drag a corner of the video to enlarge it to a giant high-definition TV. Some movies, such as Avengers: Endgame and Avatar 2, are available in 3D. You will see a much brighter and clearer image than the quality of Metas Quest products. Apple headsets have great sound quality, but the loud speakers require AirPods when used in public.

The headset's 2-hour battery life isn't long enough to keep you watching most feature films, but in my experience it lasts 20 to 30 minutes before you need to rest your neck or neck. This didn't make sense because I couldn't watch any more movies. Eyes get tired from heavy headsets.

(Note: Netflix and YouTube apps are not available on Vision Pro, but the website works fine for streaming content.)

I prefer watching movies on a shared flat-screen TV, but there are scenarios where a headset can be useful as a personal TV, such as in a small apartment, on a plane, or on the couch while others watch. TV programs that you want to cancel broadcasting.

Videos shot with the iPhone 15 Pro or Vision Pro cameras can be viewed in 3D on the headset with a feature called Spatial Video. I was able to pretend to reach out and pet my dog ​​while watching a video of my dog ​​eating a treat at home. The video looked grainy, but it was fun.

There aren't many games made for headsets yet. I tried some of the new Vision Pro games, including Blackbox. It involves moving around a 3D environment, popping bubbles and solving puzzles. It looked great, but once the novelty wore off, my interest faded. It's hard to recommend the Vision Pro for VR gaming when Metas' $250 Quest 2 headset and $500 Quest 3 headset have deeper game libraries.

conclusion

Vision Pro is, I don't know exactly, but it's the start of something.

However, the point of product reviews is to evaluate the “here and now.” As it stands, the Vision Pro is an impressive but incomplete first-generation product with issues and major tradeoffs. It has no purpose other than being a fancy personal TV.

What impresses me most about the Vision Pro is how difficult it is for such an expensive computer to share the headset with others. There's a guest mode, but there's no ability to create profiles for different members of your family to load their own apps and videos.

In other words, this is a computer for people to use alone, and it comes at a time when we're all looking for connection again after years of masked isolation. That may be Vision Pro's biggest blind spot.

