Houston innovator bets on Bayou City to scale fast-growing unicorn technology company.





Last November, Houston-founded logistics technology company Cart.com announced it would move its headquarters back to Houston after growing in Austin for the past two years. But co-founder and CEO Omail Tariq says that while the company's address may have changed, he never actually left.

“I've been in Houston all my life now, and I don't think I'll be leaving anytime soon. I love Houston. This city has given me everything,” Tariq said on the Houston Innovators Podcast He spoke at “I even love the traffic in Houston and all the things that people hate.”

Born in Pakistan, raised in Dubai, and moved to Houston as a teenager, Tariq started her own jewelry business and was an early employee of Blinds.com before it was acquired in 2014. He talked about his journey as an entrepreneur on the program. home depot.

“For me, building something here has always been a priority,” Tariq says. He founded his Cart.com in 2020.

He said the initial move of headquarters to Austin in 2021 was motivated by increased activity in Austin from investors and potential Cart.com customers, as a joint hub between the two Texas cities. Explain that it was something.

“Austin has done a really good job of branding itself as the Texas city you come to when you think about innovation and technology,” Tariq said. “What we've learned is that when you're a company that wants to build its own brand as a technology company and have global, or at least national, credibility, you can move closer to the action that's happening in Austin.” Well, that's what we thought we would do. Get there quickly.”

Since the move, Cart.com has raised $60 million in Series C and grown its customer base to over 6,000 users. The company has gone through several acquisitions and also operates his 14 fulfillment centers across the country.

“I think Austin served his purpose. He certainly brought me into the spotlight in all the right ways, and I'm grateful for that,” Tariq says. “But once we get to a certain point and close our Series C round and become a unicorn…we're at a scale now where the infrastructure that Houston provides is probably more attractive and useful to us.” I think in the long run. ”

And Tariq added on the show that he knows Houston well and believes it's the perfect place to continue growing Cart.com, adding that he has 10x the brands supported and a global He said he is looking forward to a new base and potentially an IPO.

