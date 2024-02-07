U.S. News & World Report ranks Virginia Tech and Pamplin's programs among the best in the nation.virginia tech news





The Virginia Tech Master of Information Technology (VT-MIT) program has been named the No. 3 Best Online Program in the nation for three consecutive years. The program also remained the top choice for veterans for four years in a row.

Making its debut in the ranking of online MBA (OMBA) programs, the Pamplin College of Business Online MBA received high scores for concentrations, ranking 13th in General Management and 14th in Business Analytics.

One of the metrics U.S. News uses to evaluate the quality of online MBA programs is peer review, which asks senior academic leaders to rank the quality of MBA programs. On this metric, Pamplin ranked 12th out of 345 online MBA programs surveyed by the media company.

The high ranking of Pamplin's online degree programs is the result of our continued commitment to providing flexible educational opportunities for all Pamplin students while maintaining the highest academic standards, Pamplin said. said Sawhney Sarkar, Richard E. Sorensen Dean of the College of Business.

We are dedicated to continually improving the learner experience and fostering the development of the next generation Pamplin College of Business, which continues to meet market demands while meeting the needs of our students.

At the forefront of interdisciplinary education

The Master of Information Technology (VT-MIT) program is a collaboration between the School of Engineering and the Pamplin College of Business, combining a variety of courses offered by the School of Engineering's Department of Computer Science and the Bradley School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. The Department of Accounting and Information Systems, the Department of Business Information Technology, and the Department of Business Administration are all located in the Pamplin College of Business.

The VT-MIT program is at the forefront of academic excellence and offers a dynamic curriculum that transcends traditional boundaries, said Parviz Gandofo, associate dean of Pamplin Graduate Programs and executive director of the program. says Ruesch.

Students can shape their educational journey through programs that are not limited to a single discipline. Instead, we enable students to build personalized courses of study that seamlessly integrate interdisciplinary elements of technology and business.

The university's motto, Ut Prosim (I May Serve), is reflected in the program's steadfast commitment to veterans education, Gandeforuch said.

He said the program is actively focused on facilitating access to high-quality instruction specifically tailored to the IT and cybersecurity career areas. It goes beyond traditional boundaries and aims to increase the marketability of students' technology and prepare them for today's professional challenges and opportunities.

U.S. News characterizes top-ranked programs as having a strong traditional academic foundation, based on the excellence of enrolled students, graduation rates, and instructor qualifications. The five categories that U.S. News uses to evaluate online business and technology programs are engagement, peer review, faculty qualifications and training, student excellence, and services and technology.

Rankings by U.S. News & World Report measure online degree programs' adherence to traditional academic standards, while also evaluating the incorporation of effective methods to accommodate online learning.

