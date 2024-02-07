Nikon releases upgrade firmware version 2.00 for full-frame mirrorless camera Nikon Z 8 | News





First major firmware update since release

Nikon Corporation (Nikon Corporation) has released firmware version 2.00 for the full-frame/FX format mirrorless camera “Nikon Z 8.”

Firmware version 2.00, the first major update for the Z 8, incorporates cutting-edge still image and video functions installed in the latest Nikon cameras, including the mirrorless flagship Nikon Z 9 and Nikon Z. We have added and achieved significant functional enhancements. f.

Dedicated [Birds] “AF” has been added to the AF subject detection option, improving bird detection performance in various scenes and further supporting wild bird photography. Also, support for the auto-capture feature allows for automatic shooting if the subject meets one or more of his preset criteria, providing users with new options for both still and video shooting. Masu. Furthermore, with the addition of a pixel shift shooting function, it is now possible to create high-resolution photos by combining multiple NEF (RAW) files shot with this function using dedicated software. Pixel shift photography is ideal for capturing the finest details of objects with complex designs such as buildings, artwork, and insects, and accurately depicting the color, texture, and structure of the subject.

Furthermore, with the addition of “Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control,” rich tonal gradation that preserves skin details has been achieved when shooting portraits. Combined with other features such as the Skin Soft feature, users can better capture the shots they want. We have also improved operability and functionality by increasing the number of functions and types of operations that can be assigned to custom controls, and making it possible to end zoom by pressing the shutter button halfway. .

Nikon will continue to respond to user needs through firmware updates that expand camera functionality.

Main features 1. Addition of dedicated functions [Birds] Modes that meet the needs of wild bird photography

Dedicated [Birds] An “AF subject detection” option has been added to the Z 8's AF subject detection options. This option improves detection, tracking, and AF performance in complex, high-contrast backgrounds such as forests and rocky mountains, as well as in a variety of situations, including birds in flight, perching, and birds with unique appearances. Birds can be detected. People who like to take pictures of birds can get images that meet their expectations more.

2. Addition of functions to expand the range of shooting styles

An “auto capture” function has been added that allows you to automatically capture still images and videos when the subject meets preset conditions. The three criteria you can set are: [Motion] Option to detect objects moving in a specified direction, [Distance]* Option to start shooting when the subject is within a certain distance range, [Subject detection] Option to detect people, animals, vehicles and planes in the frame. These options can be used individually or in combination depending on your needs. In addition, “auto capture” is also possible when using a lens for a DX format mirrorless camera and setting the imaging range to “0”. [DX]. Firmware version 2.00 also adds a pixel shift shooting function, which allows you to create high-resolution photos by combining multiple NEF (RAW) files taken with a camera fixed on a tripod using dedicated software. can do. This function is ideal for faithfully reproducing the color, texture, and structure of objects with complex designs, such as buildings, works of art, and insects, and expressing every detail.

3. Addition of functions to better support user vision when shooting portraits

The addition of “Rich Tone Portrait Picture Control” enables portraits with rich tones while preserving skin details, expanding the options for portrait photography. This picture control is ideal for creating base images for scenes that require retouching, such as weddings and studio photography. Nikon offers a variety of functions for portrait photography, such as portrait impression balance and skin correction, as well as the popular NIKKOR Z lenses “NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.2 S” and “NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2” for portrait photography. With the combination of S and NIKKOR Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, users can more efficiently capture the shots they want.

4. Improved operability/functions and added functions The functions/operations that can be assigned to custom controls have increased. Added a function that allows you to end zoom by pressing the shutter button halfway when the focus mode is manual focus. Added option to select focus point border width. Added setting to not record shooting posture information in image EXIF ​​data.new [Prefer focus point (face priority)] Added option to center faces when they are detected while scrolling through photos during playback zoom. When the MC-N10 remote grip is attached to the camera, the ATOMOS AirGlu accessory UltraSync Blue can also be connected via Bluetooth at the same time. *[Distance] Can only be used when using NIKKOR Z lenses. Auto capture may not work if you use lenses other than NIKKOR Z lenses. *The trade names (companies, products, services, etc.) listed are trademarks or registered trademarks of each company.share

