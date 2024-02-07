Biden administration proposal threatens Maryland's life sciences and technology industry





Maryland is a national leader in life sciences and technology innovation, and is home to top research universities, companies, and organizations working to find the latest solutions to challenges in health care, cybersecurity, and more. Collaboration between private and public institutions helps develop cutting-edge treatments that improve the lives of patients in Maryland and beyond.

But the Biden administration's proposal, backed by the Federal Trade Commission, threatens to disrupt the very framework that brings new innovations from research to market by weakening intellectual property (IP) protections. A decision to abandon and harm the local life sciences industry. Patients who are in trouble.

Maryland ranks third in the nation as a biopharmaceutical hub and is home to more than 2,700 life sciences companies that generate $20 billion annually. Our state has been at the forefront of important public health advances, mapping the human genome for the first time, developing a rapid test for Ebola, and creating an FDA-approved blood test for colon cancer. .

These achievements would not be possible without intellectual property rights, which play a major role in facilitating the research, development, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. Developing new drugs and products takes time and money. In 2020, the median R&D investment required to bring a new drug to market in the United States exceeded $985 million. Intellectual property protection, such as patents, copyrights, and trademarks, allows companies to maintain market exclusivity for a period of time and recover the large investments they make in developing new drugs.

The Bayh-Dole Act established a federal intellectual property framework to support the transformation of biopharmaceutical innovation. This law allows universities, nonprofit research institutions, and small businesses to own, patent, and commercialize inventions developed under federally funded research programs. Bayh-Dole provided incentives for collaboration between public and private institutions and helped ensure that private sector investment brought this promising research to life. As a result of Bayh-Dole, 13,000 startups were born between 1996 and 2017, and American agencies are using federally funded research to bring three new products to market every day. I am.

Under the Bayh-Dole Act, the federal government retains the right to infringe and seize patent rights on products manufactured with federal funds under four specific circumstances, all of which focus on whether the patent owner It focuses on whether there was a good faith effort to commercialize the product. . To date, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has considered and denied Six March In petitions, but has never concluded that the license holder failed to take the necessary steps to commercialize the product in question. There was none.

But in a misguided effort to lower drug prices, the Biden administration has proposed using march-in rights to confiscate patents on certain drugs deemed too costly. This interpretation of the Bayh-Dole Act does not reflect the original intent of the law and will have a chilling effect on Maryland's innovation ecosystem.

Significantly reducing patent protection would weaken the intellectual property framework that enables companies, universities, and institutions to discover the latest advances in the treatment of chronic and rare diseases. The White House's proposed use of march-in rights is not limited to drug development, and any effort to undermine intellectual property rights could be used in agriculture, renewable energy, communications, and more.

To continue paving the way for the latest advances in these areas that rely on strong intellectual property protections, we must ensure that the Biden administration does not advance the use of march-in rights as a means to lower prescription drug prices. It is essential.

As CEO of the Maryland Technology Council, Mr. Yim is committed to ensuring that Maryland and the United States remain leaders in drug discovery and development, but the administration is intervening and restricting prescription drug use. That would be impossible if they licensed their patents to other companies. It's not too late to get back on track and protect patients in need and the local jobs that support our economy here in Maryland and beyond.

Kelly Schulz ([email protected]) is CEO of the Maryland Tech Council, Maryland's largest technology and life sciences industry association. https://www.baltimoresun.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=9592604&action=edit

