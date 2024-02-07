Turbocharged CAR-T cells harness a cancer cell trick to dissolve tumors in mice





Cancer cells (blue, artificial color) are targeted by engineered immune cells (purple) that are enhanced by mutations originally discovered in the cancer cells. Credit: Steve Gschmeissner/Science Photo Library

Cancer cells are the ultimate survivors, full of mutations that allow them to proliferate even when healthy cells die. Studies in mice have shown that these same mutations may enhance the ability of innovative cell therapies to crush cancer.

Among these therapies are chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, which are already used to treat several types of blood cancers. A new study has shown that genetically engineered CAR T cells carrying mutations first discovered in cancerous T cells can overcome tumors that do not respond to current CAR-T therapies.

Madeline Duwick, a dermatologist and cancer researcher at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, who was not involved in the study, said it's a beautiful study and could lead to better CAR-T in the future. He says it opens the door to therapy.

Natural T cell function is not sufficient. Cole Roybal, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco and co-author of the new paper, says we need to explore the extremes of T cell function. What better place to start than with mutations that turn healthy T cells into tougher, cancerous cells?

The new approach was published today in Nature.

cancer vs cancer

Over the past few decades, scientists have harnessed the cancer-killing power of immune cells such as T cells to develop tailored cell therapies. The most advanced of these treatments, CAR-T cell therapy, relies on T cells harvested from cancer patients. The cells have been edited to express her CAR protein, which allows the T cells to seek out and destroy cancer cells. The T cells are then reinfused into the person they came from.

These herbal medicines have taken the research community by storm, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved several CAR-T cell therapies for blood cancers such as lymphoma and multiple myeloma. But scientists are still struggling to understand whether these cells can be used to kill solid cancers such as breast and lung tumors.

Roybal and his colleagues consulted the cancer handbook and incorporated 71 mutations found in cancerous T cells into CAR T cells. When we investigated how these perturbations affected T cell function, one mutation stood out. CAR T cells, which carry an abnormal protein called CARD11PIK3R3, infiltrated well into tumors and exhibited long-lasting cancer cell-killing activity.

This is a very special molecule that seems to be able to beat every test we've done, said study co-author Jae-Hyuk Choi, a dermatologist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. To tell.

differentiation-competent cells

The researchers treated mice with blood cancers and solid tumors with several CARD11PIK3R3-enriched T-cell therapies and watched the animals' tumors dissolve. Researchers typically use about 1 million cells to treat these mice, but Choi says that even 20,000 T cells that promoted cancer mutations are enough to eradicate the tumor.

That's a surprisingly low number of cells, says Nick Restifo, a cell therapy researcher and principal investigator at Marble Therapeutics, a rejuvenation startup in Boston, Massachusetts.

There is a risk that overcharged cells may turn into cancer. However, the animal data do not fuel safety concerns, and the CARD11PIK3R3 mutation appears to amplify edited T cells only when cancer cells are nearby, alleviating concerns about rogue immune cells. Restifo said it will help.

Choi and Roybal co-founded Moonlight Bio in Seattle, Washington, to advance these cells for use in cancer patients. They hope to be able to edit cells in clinical trials within a few years. But the bigger opportunity is to discover other cancer mutations that make T-cell therapy effective.

A lot of people would think, “Oh, this is a really good idea.” Why didn't I do this? says Restifo.

