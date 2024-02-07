The console wars are over.Some influencers won't let them go





Some Xbox titles may soon lose their exclusive status and move to platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Good news for players who own these platforms. It's not for everyone. Rather than celebrating that more people will be able to enjoy the games they love, some in the Xbox community are furious at what they see as a betrayal.

Over the past month, the gaming world has been speculating that titles like Sea of ​​Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, and now Indiana Jones and the Great Circle might no longer be available exclusively on Xbox. There was a lot of speculation. A new multi-platform approach to certain Xbox games is emerging within Microsoft, with the company considering which titles will remain exclusive, The Verge wrote over the weekend. [which] It is expected to come to Switch or PS5 in the future.

For now, these rumors are just that. Still, that hasn't stopped some members of the Xbox fan community, including influencers, from withdrawing support or declaring the platform's death altogether. As discovered by VGC, several prominent fan accounts have already protested with videos and posts about X. In one video, creator Riskit4theBiskit declares that he needs to take care of this and says he's getting off X for the day. If this is true, I think it's a big mistake, he added. As a fan and supporter of the brand for 20 years, I've probably spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on this brand. It feels like a bit of a betrayal. Some people are posting receipts from when they traded in their Xbox consoles.

Fan reaction was so extreme that Xbox head Phil Spencer addressed the community directly late Monday. We hear you, Spencer tweeted. Next week on Business he has an event planned and looks forward to sharing more details about his vision for the future of Xbox.

Spencer's statement didn't quell much. Shortly after this post, Xbox-centric account Klobrille, who has over 158,000 followers on X, posted that listening is not enough and that Microsoft needs to follow through on its previously issued statements.

Further replies to Spencers' tweet continue the chorus of complaints. One user wrote that making Xbox multiplatform would devalue the platform and should be stopped. Another wrote that moving away from exclusive games would “disappoint the entire gaming world.” More succinctly, the other is F Xbox.

Spencer has made it clear for years that he has little interest in inter-console disputes. He was in the entertainment industry. Our biggest competition is indifference to the products, services and games we make, he said in a 2020 interview. Furthermore, Spencer portrayed such tribalism as unpleasant. There's a core that really hates other consumer products. Oh, that's so offensive to me… To me, it's one of the worst things in our industry.

Exclusivity does not allow Microsoft to compete. Last year, during a court battle with the Federal Trade Commission over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft said in court filings that Xbox was losing the console wars, trailing only PlayStation and Nintendo in sales (3. (in-house) consistently ranked third. ”

At a hearing on the issue, when asked directly whether Xbox had lost the war, Spencer referred to the war as a social construct within the community.

Next week, Spencer will likely announce something that will excite or infuriate hardcore Xbox fans. Regardless of which direction it goes, recent turmoil has proven that when brand loyalty and console loyalty are taken to extremes, it creates a toxic culture in the gaming world. There is no advantage that comes with owning a PlayStation or Xbox. A personal choice is best, considering which specifications, price, and other amenities are best for the individual. Brands, like companies and jobs, will never love you back. Microsoft's strategy is to get attention and make money, and diversifying its options will ensure that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/xbox-playstation-influencers-phil-spencer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos