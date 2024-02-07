Multiple rows in “Watch for Changes” in Google Sheets – Questions and Answers





Hello !

I'm trying to create a workflow with a trigger that fires when a new row is added to a Google Sheet. I've created a scenario that is triggered by a Change Monitor trigger in Google Sheets. Google Sheets updates automatically.

My problem is that when I add multiple rows to Google Sheets at the same time, the automation is not triggered. Otherwise, one line works perfectly.

Thank you for your cooperation

Samryu February 7, 2024, 12:15 pm 2

Welcome to the Make community!

Nicholas_P:

My problem is that when I add multiple rows to Google Sheets at the same time, the automation is not triggered.

Isn't it triggered at least once?

To ensure that each scenario run processes all new items, you should increase the bundle limit now.

Then manually run the scenario again to clear the backlog.

2 likes

Thank you for your reply

It is never triggered even when multiple rows are added and nothing happens. Since the trigger is to watch for changes, I don't think you can configure the limit.

Samryu February 7, 2024, 12:27 pm 4

It's here at the bottom. You don't even need to show advanced settings.

2 likes

You can set up a custom webhook to listen for changes in Google Sheets. When a new row is added, a webhook can trigger the desired workflow. Although this approach requires some programming knowledge to implement, it provides more flexibility and control over the trigger mechanism.

1 like

Samryu February 7, 2024, 12:30pm 6

Welcome to the Make community!

Emily Kennewell:

You can set up a custom webhook to listen for changes in Google Sheets. When a new row is added, a webhook can trigger the desired workflow.

Thank you for sharing the useful information. Can you please elaborate on how to set this up for @Nicolas_P's benefit?

2 likes

I'm already using a webhook to monitor changes in Google Sheets. I configured it and it works when a single row is added, but not when multiple rows are added.Activating or triggering manually does not work

Advanced settings cannot be displayed in this module

Samryu February 7, 2024, 12:38 pm 9

Ah, understood. Are changes received as an array of rows?

All that's left is to iterate the rows.

1.

I pasted three new rows into the spreadsheet at the same time.

Output bundle:

2.

Then iterate over the row values.

2 likes

Now, I think my problem was that I was triggering a specific range, so it wasn't completely triggered on multiple rows.

Now it's working! Thank you

