Medovate and JEB Technologies collaborate to drive innovation





Medovate, a medical device company, and JEB Technologies, a medical device designer and manufacturer, will be part of the same group structure, bringing together management teams, skill sets and expertise to foster collaboration, innovation and growth in the sector. Integrate.

This strategic move involves two award-winning companies, both committed to accelerating the adoption of medical technology that enhances patient safety and care both in the UK and globally. .

Medovate and JEB Technologies will combine their strengths across the entire medical device development pipeline, from concept design, product development and manufacturing to successful regulatory approval and global market launch. MedVate's unique approach to developing technology in collaboration with the NHS is complemented by JEB's extensive manufacturing experience of over 50 years in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products around the world.

Stuart Thomson, Vice President of Business Development, said: This is a significant step forward for the East of England medical device industry, leveraging the collective strength and expertise of our organizations and our respective medical technology pipelines to accelerate the development of innovative products. To do. We have successfully introduced British medical equipment to the world. Medovate's experienced team will work seamlessly with JEB Technologies to drive innovation development that positively impacts healthcare around the world.

JEB Technologies was founded in 1972 and specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of a variety of medical and industrial products. They provide end-to-end product development and manufacturing services, providing expertise from concept to commercialization. JEB collaborates with medical experts, innovators, and consultants to bring innovative medical ideas to life. The company's portfolio includes the recently launched prostate biopsy device Camprobe, Transicap, and additional products currently in development.

Medovate aims to provide a route to market for clinician-inspired medical device innovations. Medovate, which celebrated its fifth anniversary last year, spans anesthesia, airway and surgical products, including the SAFIRA system for local anesthesia, Glucosave, Lumevac and Humidicare.

Sean License, Vice President of Operations, added: Developing cutting-edge medical devices involves complex engineering challenges, regulatory requirements, and market demands. By combining Medovate's clinician-inspired model with JEB Technologies' global manufacturing and design proficiency, we drive innovation and serve both the medical technology industry and healthcare providers. We will continue to strengthen this.

