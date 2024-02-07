Why are Fortnite servers down? When will they go live?





Fortnite fans are eagerly awaiting the release of update v28.20, the second major patch for Chapter 5 Season 1. As such, the server is currently in separate work and will be live at 4am ET.

Fortnite Update v28.20: Downtime and TMNT Event Details (Fortnite/Epic Games)

This update adds a lot of new content and changes to the game, including a special event featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, only on HT. Explore now! Here's what you need to know about updates and downtime. When do updates and downtime start and end?

According to Epic Games, this update will begin rolling out on February 7, 2024 at 4 a.m. ET. However, the servers for all his five major game modes will be offline: Battle Royale, Lego, Rocket Racking, Festival, and Creative. 3:30 a.m. Eastern time. (This means that none of these modes will be playable until the update is complete.)

Also Read | Fortnite's April O'Neil Quest: Where to Find Empty Pizza Boxes Ahead of TMNT Event

Epic hasn't revealed the exact time the servers will be back online, but based on previous updates, it could take three to four hours. This means the server could be up and running no later than 7:30 a.m. ET.

The platform will make an announcement on its official channels once the servers are fully operational again.

If you are still playing the game when the downtime begins, you must log out by 3:00 AM ET to avoid save issues.

What new content and changes does the update bring?

The most exciting feature of this update is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event, which goes live on February 9, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET.

This event will introduce the Shredder costume/skin to the game, honoring the iconic half-shelled hero. This skin was leaked by dataminers who also revealed that there will be some challenges/quests associated with the event. Each challenge/quest can earn him 10,000 XP, and completing them all can earn him 40,000 XP, which is equivalent to half of his season level.

It's not clear what other perks the event will offer, but there may be some surprises for fans.

Another change that this update may bring is the unvaulting of some items/weapons that were previously removed from the game. These include Pizza Party, Lift to Go, and Big Bush Bomb.

Also Read | Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Release Date and What’s Next for Multiplayer Gameplay

The pizza party is related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga event, so there's a good chance it will go ahead without incident. Pizza Party is a consumable that gives you a recovery and speed boost. Rift-To-Go and/or Big Bush Bomb are mobility items that can be teleported or fired around the map.

Additionally, this update also adds a new item/weapon to LEGO Fortnite: the Hunting Dagger. Hunting daggers come in four different rarities: common, uncommon, rare, and epic, making them fast but weak melee weapons. It doesn't deal as much damage as a sword, but it has a higher attack speed.

For more information, you will have to wait until the update is published and check the patch notes. Until then, stay tuned for more Fortnite news and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/technology/why-fortnite-server-is-down-when-will-it-go-live-101707292133551.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos