With new hires and a new vision, the Department of Defense unveils DIU 3.0





With a clear goal of addressing personnel shortages and other obstacles to mission accomplishment, the Defense Innovation Unit is entering its next era: DIU 3.0.

Military Innovation Hub Director Doug Beck, a Navy Reserve colonel and former Apple executive, unveiled the strategic vision for DIU 3.0 in a nine-page plan Wednesday.

“The imperative for DIU 3.0 is clear: Against a backdrop of international challenges and the world's most capable technology sector, we are committed to building a private sector to identify and deploy high-impact commercial technologies at speed and scale. With recent changes and support from the Department of Defense leadership and Congress, we now have a wide range of departments, interagency, commercial technology, and We are poised to help our allies and partners across the nation achieve these goals,” Beck wrote.

But he also noted that DIU has been unable to deliver the full strategic impact of dual-use technology that the United States currently needs due to insufficient staffing levels, slow procurement routes, and other challenges. is in the spotlight.

“Even the leading examples of DIU projects (for example, maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance technologies and commercial space and communication solutions, which play an important role in Ukraine) are viewed with disdain by some in the private sector. , because there is a lack of a reliable path to scaling results, and the risk-adjusted return on investment is low compared to the broader commercial technology market,” Beck said.

Launched in 2015 by then-Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, the DIU was initially designed to bring cutting-edge technology to the military more quickly and at lower cost than traditional government purchasing methods, by allowing Department of Defense components to partner with the commercial sector. It was designed to be able to provide.

In 3.0's new strategic plan, Beck describes how the unit has matured through various iterations thus far.

He pointed out that DIU 1.0 is primarily focused on building foundational bridges between the Department of Defense and the technology sector. From there, DIU's second phase focused on proving that defense innovation problems could be solved with industry-built technology, rapidly prototyping for military customers.

“The challenge now is to apply the capabilities developed in DIU 2.0 with the focus, scale, and speed necessary to achieve the necessary strategic impact. This is what DIU 3.0 is all about,” Beck said. I did.

“The planning secretary [of Defense Lloyd] With the endorsement of DIU 3.0, Austin outlines significant changes in focus, actions, and resources that DIU will undertake to quickly achieve the required strategic impact. This brings his many years of defense innovation experience and his 300th experience working with stakeholders across the sector, commercial technology companies, technology-focused investors, defense ministers, interagency and international partners, Congress, think tanks and more. It relies on discussions that go beyond. It is a non-governmental organization,” he added.

DIU's next phase begins after Austin promotes the department and reorganizes it as a direct report under his leadership.

“The Secretary has already approved a DIU staffing plan that includes the addition of two senior deputy secretaries based at the Department of Defense, both of whom are currently in place and working hard to make DIU 3.0 a reality. “Yes,” Beck wrote.

The two senior officials are Aditi Kumar, the DIU's new deputy director for strategy, policy and national security partnerships, and Kerstin Riesbeck, the DIU's new deputy director for human resources, finance and administration. , a spokesperson told DefenseScoop on Wednesday.

Broadly speaking, the DIU 3.0 approach is built around eight detailed “mutually reinforcing initiatives,” Beck wrote in his vision. They include:

Focus on the most critical capability gaps and integrate with the warfighter to achieve them Partner with the DoD “engine of scale” at every level Guide DoD innovation entities into communities of impact Take commercial technology partnerships to a new level Potential technology partnerships with allies and partners to deliver on huge challenges Build trust and momentum needed for speed and scale Rebuild the DIU to support all of the above Secretary and providing “world-class dual fluency advice” to the Deputy Director-General.

Some of these focus on actions the DIU is taking in the short term to operate in a “warfighter-centric” manner and synchronize military needs with existing commercial capabilities.

For example, Beck said, among other new roles within the force, the DIU will eventually “help shape technology demand and ensure innovation efforts remain unwaveringly focused on meeting it.” admitted to incorporating personnel to take command of combatants.

In response to questions from DefenseScoop, a DIU spokesperson also said Tuesday that Justin Norman has been selected to join the unit in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Glenn McCartan currently serves as the DIU liaison officer to U.S. European Command. admitted that it was.

“As a nation, we cannot ask our service members to risk their lives without the best capabilities available, and we cannot afford to mortgage our strategic future to nothing,” Beck wrote.

