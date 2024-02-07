AI influencers: Social AI influencers are helping Samsung and Google promote their products





In a first-of-its-kind initiative, tech giants including Google and Samsung are using the services of popular “internet influencers” on Instagram and YouTube to bring their latest artificial intelligence innovations to consumers. It's advertised. For example, Google has partnered with actor Sobhita Dhulipala, chef Saransh Goila, game creators Mithilesh Patankar and Nishay Malkhan, and comedian Sumukhi Suresh to use Bard's AI in daily activities. Has proven usefulness.

Samsung, on the other hand, has recently been recognized by both Category A and micro-influencers, including fun and lifestyle creators Srishti Dixit, Sakshi Keswani and Apoorva, as well as comedians Saloni Gaur and Yuvraj Dua. The Galaxy S24 launch event hosted a star-studded lineup. The 'Epic in India' event was hosted by nearly 30 tech and non-technical influencers who showcased his AI features of GalaxyAI mobile phone camera, language translation, image editing and advanced search options.

Improve your technical skills with high-value skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteIIT DelhiView IITD Certification Program in Data Science and Machine LearningIIM LucknowView IIML Executive Program in Fintech, Banking and Applied Risk Management MITMIT Look at technology leadership and innovation Marketing agencies and analysts believe that the technology giants will continue to increase their marketing spend. We will see more AI-powered consumer device launches, primarily smartphones and laptops, in 2024, especially in partnerships with influencers. “Consumers don't understand AI's large-scale language models like Google's Gemini. But when influencers talk about how Samsung phones with Gemini change their photos… We certainly know it can be done,” said Neil Shah, partner and co-founder of the technology research firm. Counterpoint Research. “Look at devices like the Apple Vision Pro or Meta-Ray Ban smart glasses. These are not simple gadgets that consumers can use without understanding their full potential,” he said, adding, He added that this is where the usefulness of influencers comes in: people who can better connect with consumers in their language.

For example, actor Sobhita is seen spending a 'gardening day' with Bird, who makes watering charts for plants, while chef Saransh looks for recipes for cooking. “Technology marketing is no longer limited to gadget reviews and product comparisons,” says social media content creator Dhananjay Bhosale.

“Nowadays, there is an emphasis on the usefulness of technology tools and applications. For example, Instagram with tips and tricks for MS-Excel is a big hit. Now, with the emergence of AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot, Someone will have to explain how the AI ​​summarizes the sheets,” said Bharath Shenoy, senior analyst at International Data Corporation. “Google brings AI capabilities to Pixel smartphones. This was followed by the introduction of Samsung's Galaxy S24.” “Naturally, Chinese phone manufacturers cannot afford to miss this bus and will develop similar AI capabilities this year. Additionally, Microsoft has already started offering a preview of Copilot to Windows users. “Dell, Lenovo, HP and others are also expected to join the AI ​​bandwagon with new product launches,” he added.

Marketers in India will spend nearly Rs 3,000 crore on influencer marketing in FY 2023, and this segment is likely to grow faster than the total growth in digital spending, according to a study by consulting firm Ipsos. .

This growth is driven by 470 million social media users, nearly 65% ​​of whom follow at least one influencer.

In another study, marketing agency Influencer.in estimated that B2B software and technology brands contribute nearly 8% of marketing deals with influencers.

For another agency, ChtrBox, technology trading is the fastest growing category, registering more than 25-30% year-on-year growth in 2023.

According to Karan Farwani, vice president at influencer marketing agency Chtrbox, these companies are looking for long-term engagement, repetitive and consistent content, and higher compensation, while offering more creative freedom. Tech-related deals are said to be lucrative for creators.

On the other hand, for brands, social media influencers are a good option given their measurability in driving product awareness and education, rather than spending a lot of money on expensive media that may not have the desired effect. He added that it would also be beneficial to partner with

