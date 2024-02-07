Academia Announces Creation of New Educational Solutions Technology Company





Providing customized solutions for instructors and learners in the EdTech field

CHANDLER, Ariz., February 7, 2024–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, educational technology (EdTech) solutions provider Academian Inc. (“Academian”) announced its launch. Academia provides the most effective learning solutions and engaging experiences in educational technology for K-12, higher education and workforce development programs around the world.

Academia is a trusted, mission-driven company that empowers learning through technology, with a focus on digital engineering, impactful content solutions, and effective learning experiences. Academicians work with organizations to use innovative instructional models and content to improve data-driven decision-making for administrators, instructors, and students. Academian provides scalable dashboards and educational intelligence solutions based on data from millions of students around the world. The company's core principle is to develop content and technology solutions that enable student performance and instructor effectiveness. The company's global team has a broad understanding of digital product and platform development, based on decades of product and platform management experience.

“With our collective experience and access to global resources, we are positioned to stay ahead of innovation in the marketplace and leverage that innovation to improve our processes,” said Kalu Somani, Chairman and CEO. “We can optimize and deliver solutions to our customers more efficiently.” Academia's.

“Academia has become a key partner for Benchmark Education Company (“BEC”) as we pursue our corporate mission amidst digital transformation. Our aggressive roadmap requires us to not only understand the mission-driven nature of our institutions, but also to identify and commit to them. We understand not only the work we do for students and teachers around the world, but also what it takes to execute digital transformation,” said Tom Reycraft, CEO of BEC. says. “Academics not only understand the technology needed to realize our goals, but also have the advanced expertise to work with BEC to find and implement solutions to the challenges we face in achieving our goals. It brings us a team of qualified people,” Raycraft added.

Academian's experienced team specializes in product-oriented design approaches across content, learning experience design, technology, publishing, and strategic staffing. Academia's service delivery is driven by a comprehensive understanding of the market trends of the industries it supports, the behavioral sciences of its learners, and their domain workflows. This manifests itself in strategy development, innovation in education and media design, and redesign of publishing workflows. This includes system and network design and seamless cloud integration.

“We believe that project success is about building strong, collaborative partnerships with our clients and being able to fully address their needs. Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality at the optimal cost. solutions with personalized service,” said Monica Rand. She is the Academic Chief Business Officer.

The transition from analog to digital formats continues across education, the workforce, and publishing. There is an increasing need for education providers to work with well-informed and experienced teams who can put together the best solution for the ultimate end user – the learner. Academia solves ongoing advances in the fields of education and technology that require deep understanding and knowledge, while at the same time having the agility to respond and act quickly on these advances and changes.

Founded Academian executive leadership includes Chairman and CEO Kalu Somani, Founder Amit Soman, Chief Business Officer Monica Rand, and Executive Director and Operations Director Kaushal Jha. Masu. Academia's global team includes over 275 full-time experts with a breadth and depth of experience in the edtech field, with over 2,000 years of combined experience in the edtech field. All team members, from junior level to senior management, were selected to understand the nuances of operating in the edtech space.

ABOUT ACADEMIAN INC: ACADEMIAN is an educational technology (EdTech) service provider delivering the most effective learning solutions and engaging experiences in K-12, higher education, publishing, and workforce development. Through technology, the company builds and maintains a scalable platform for its customers and learners, bringing its products to life by providing solutions tailored to specific needs across languages, educational levels, and learning goals. I'm here. Our academic expertise translates innovative digital learning products into tangible outcomes that are carefully conceptualized, designed, and manufactured to meet the unique educational needs of today's learners. For more information, please visit academician.com.

