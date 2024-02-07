Google Maps on Android now has weather information so you can travel and explore your city better





Google Maps for Android now includes weather and air quality overlays to help you plan your trips and avoid pollution.

Google Maps now has a small box in the top left of the screen, below the search bar and location filters, that provides local weather forecasts, temperatures, and daily air quality index. Expand the box to see more detailed weather information and hourly temperature forecasts for the next 12 hours. This information also updates if you change location, so you can see the weather in other parts of the world, which can be helpful when planning your trip or checking the weather in other parts of the world.

Below that is the air quality rating, which can be expanded to display a color overlay on the map ranging from green to yellow to orange to red to purple, along with a numerical rating from 1 to 10 to indicate air quality. Masu.

According to 9to5Google, weather information has been added to version 11.113.XX of the Android app, which requires Android 6 or later. However, iOS users are likely already familiar with the weather information included in Google Maps, as it has been a staple feature of the iOS version for years.

(Image credit: Future / James Ide)

In practice, this works pretty well. For example, today's air quality data available on Google Maps shows that much of the UK appears as green or a 2 on the scale, indicating low air pollution. However, if you zoom out beyond Europe, you start to see high ratings indicating severe levels of air pollution. Milan and Venice saw the highest levels of yellow (4), red (8) and even purple (10), so you may want to avoid these areas, especially if you have breathing problems. not. .

Once you've accessed the air quality overview, you can expand the About air quality information section to go to the Google Maps help page that explains what the air quality scale is, how it's calculated, and the most common types of information. Masu. Contaminants, their origins, and more information.

The air quality map is not global, but currently includes most of Europe. North America, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Cyprus, and Israel.

This information is available from other sources if you search for it, but it's even more useful when it's added to a map to help you plan future trips a little better.

