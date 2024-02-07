IOWN: Innovation for a sustainable future





Most of our devices and technologies today use electronic equipment to process and transmit information. Right now, wired, wireless, fiber optic, LTE, and 5G networks all have the capabilities we need.

However, these networking options have some significant limitations when it comes to future business and consumer innovations. What is needed is an energy-efficient network that can drive both economic growth and zero environmental harm. That's where the innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) comes in.

IOWN uses optical technology to convert electronic connections to optical connections, increasing transmission speeds and improving responsiveness with extremely low power consumption.

What is IOWN?

IOWN is a communications infrastructure that uses optical and photonic technologies to deliver ultra-high capacity, ultra-low latency, and ultra-low power communications.

The IOWN concept aims to transform existing information and communication systems into new infrastructures that go beyond the limits of current technology.

Connecting the vast amounts of data generated by people, devices, sensors, and the digital world, and processing it all in real-time through faster, larger-scale technology and vast computing resources.

IOWN consists of three foundational technologies.

An all-photonics network that introduces photonics-based technologies into network and computing infrastructure. Photonics is used for transmission and can be applied to device and server computing to efficiently send data between chips within a chip and between cores within a chip. Photonics relies on light to reduce power and delay, reducing the need for electronic signals, creating green and sustainable benefits and more ubiquitous access. Digital twin computing enables predictions of the future by combining the physical and digital worlds to create a new age of service applications. Cognitive Foundation® to connect, manage, and control your data.

What are the benefits of IOWN?

IOWN provides a blueprint for a more sustainable future. Relying on today's technology to handle future increases in data volumes due to the growth of AI will consume significant amounts of power. After all, trends indicate that electricity consumption due to IT-related demands around the world could increase 5,000 times by 2030.

The production of smaller mechanical, optical, and electronic components and devices that enable faster communication and information processing speeds typically results in higher power consumption levels.

IOWN offers a way to reverse these trends by moving network components from electronics to photonics. This enables vast computing resources and makes it possible to leverage any information beyond traditional infrastructure. IOWN is also based on a global open architecture of optical transport, enabling equity and access to a new energy-efficient digital society for all.

IOWN offers a wide range of services based on low-latency, high-capacity, high-precision time synchronization and multipoint multicast, physically and functionally converging mobile and fixed networks, and offering an entirely new data-based alternative to IP-centric infrastructure. Promises central computing infrastructure. Past.

We hope that IOWN technology will create a new world where personal well-being can be improved and environmental impact can be brought closer to zero.

Partnerships and collaboration drive IOWN’s impact

The best change happens when people and businesses work together across sectors to tackle problems and chart a better future. IOWN's vision requires a collaborative and collaborative approach from numerous investment partners and stakeholders across the technology industry.

That's why NTT is working with more than 100 partners through the IOWN Global Forum to accelerate this truly transformative concept that will help build the communications and computing infrastructure of the future – the next Internet.

Read more about IOWN.

