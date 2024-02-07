New AI patent study finds IBM leading Google and Microsoft in GenAI race





The rapid rise of artificial intelligence over the past year has left technology companies scrambling to find new ways to develop and implement AI technology into their products and processes. Companies that have developed or are developing something unique or innovative using AI technology often seek patents to protect their inventions on this promising frontier.

A new patent study by IFI Claims reveals that US tech giants IBM, Google and Microsoft lead the way as companies filing the most GenAI patent applications. IBM not only leads his GenAI race with 1,591 applications, but also has three times as many applications as second place Google. Other companies in the top 10 include Samsung, Adobe, Intel, Capital One, and Baidu.

IFI Claims, a digital science company, is one of the industry's most trusted patent data providers. We track and compile data from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and other patent issuing authorities around the world.

Regarding the methodology for analyzing patent applications, IFI Claims noted that with new technologies such as GenAI, it may take time for new patent classifications to emerge. However, for the purposes of this study, IFI Claims created a system to identify AI and generative AI-related patent applications. This includes query tuning using technology currently used in GenAI, the most popular form of AI today.

According to research by IFI Claims, one in five AI-related patent applications relates to GenAI. IFI Claims reports that the number of GenAI claims has grown at an average annual rate of 31% over the past five years, while the number of granted claims has grown at 16%.

IBM has been a powerhouse in intellectual property, a patent leader in a variety of applications for nearly 30 years. However, in 2020, the tech giant announced it would no longer pursue patent leadership. They will focus on key areas rather than patenting every invention. AI was marked as one of the key areas.

Surprisingly, ChatGPT owner and AI pioneer OpenAI isn't even in the top 25 companies on the list. IFI claims that he has only filed one patent application for OpenAI. One would expect knowledge-based AI companies to file more patent applications, but OpenAI may have more recent applications that have not yet been published or are protecting their intellectual property through trade secrets. There may be.

AI-related patent filings are just one indicator of innovation, but they do demonstrate a company's research focus and interest in artificial intelligence. It also shows that the big push for AI is about more than just marketing.

Additionally, patent applications are a strong indicator of where a company sees future innovation and technological value. Although overall AI adoption rates remain low, the high number of patent applications highlights the potential for further AI innovation by companies in the future.

All patents analyzed by IFI Claims concern human inventions. One of the big emerging questions is how to deal with inventions generated by AI itself. Traditional patent laws and processes are unlikely to be adequate or efficient. Perhaps this is a question for the future when AI is even more advanced. But that time may come sooner than expected, as technology is growing rapidly.

