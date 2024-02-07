Medical text processing using the Healthcare Natural Language API





The FDA has a history of using real-world evidence (RWE) as an integral part of the drug approval process. Additionally, RWE reduces the need for placebos in some clinical trials. However, the clinical records that make RWE evidence useful often exist in unstructured formats, such as physician records, and must be abstracted into a clinically structured format. Cloud technology and AI can help accelerate this process, making it much faster and more scalable.

Leading drug researchers are beginning to enhance their clinical trials with real-world data for FDA research submissions to save time and improve cost-effectiveness. Once a patient's care ends, a huge amount of historical unstructured patient medical data will lead to an increase in his storage needs. Unstructured data is important and important in clinical decision support systems. In its original unstructured format, Insights requires a human to review the unstructured data. Without individual data points from which insights can be quickly drawn, unstructured health data can lead to increased care gaps and disparities. Simple logic tells us that human abstraction alone is not fast or accurate enough to abstract all of this patient data. Applied natural language processing (NLP) using serverless software components on Google Cloud provides an efficient way to identify clinical abstractors and guide them to a prioritized list of patient medical documents.

How to perform medical text processing on Google Cloud

Using Google Clouds Vertex Workbench Jupyter Notebooks, you can create a data pipeline that takes raw clinical text documents, processes them through the Google Clouds Healthcare Natural Language API, and sends structured JSON output to BigQuery. From there, you can build dashboards that can display characteristics of your clinical text, such as number of labels and relationships. From this, you can extract text and build a trainable language model that can be further improved over time by human labeling.

Let's take a look at the medical text entity extraction workflow to better understand how the solution addresses these challenges.

Document AI for data ingestion. The system starts with a PDF file containing anonymized medical text, such as a doctor's handwritten notes or other unstructured text. This unstructured data is first processed by Document AI using optical character recognition (OCR) technology to digitize text and images. Natural language processing. The Cloud Natural Language API includes a set of pre-trained models, including models for medical text extraction and classification. The labels generated as part of the output of this service serve as ground truth labels for the Vertex AI AutoML service to which domain-specific custom labels are added. Vertex AI AutoML. Vertex AI AutoML provides human-involved dataset labeling and automation using Google models that teams can train on data, even when team members have little coding or data science expertise. Provides a machine learning toolset for label classification. BigQuery table. NLP processed records are stored in BigQuery for further processing and visualization. Looker dashboard. Looker dashboards serve as the nerve center of your clinical text abstraction process by providing visualizations that help your team identify the highest priority clinical documents using metrics such as tags and concept density. Masu. Python Jupyter Notebook. Explore text data and call various APIs for ingestion and NLP using Colab (free) or Vertex AI (enterprise) notebooks. Healthcare Natural Language API

The Healthcare Natural Language API allows you to efficiently resolve medical text entities at scale by focusing on the following optimizations:

Optimize document OCR and data extraction by performing document processing in parallel using scalable Cloud Functions. Optimize costs and time to market by using fully serverless and managed services. Facilitate flexible, comprehensive workflows that incorporate human-involved abstraction support. By M.L.

The following diagram shows the solution architecture.

