Former Google news director admits big tech is killing journalism





With repeated large-scale industry layoffs, a changing technological landscape, and an increasingly declining public trust in news, the future of journalism is more muddy than ever. According to a former Big Tech executive? Big Tech's current project, generative AI, may put the nail in the media's coffin, or at least fundamentally change what journalism is and how it is consumed.

Former Googler Jim Albrecht, who until 2023 was senior director of news ecosystem products at the search giant and the AI ​​giant, wrote in an opinion column for the Washington Post that AI poses a real threat to the business of journalism. It claims to be a wolf. Since the rise of the internet, the media industry has been at loggerheads with tech giants over things like search results and compensation models. But now that AI can paraphrase and distribute news, Albrecht argues, those fears may already be silenced.

“For me, watching publishers argue about paying for search results… [large language models (LLMs)] It was going at a quiet, frenetic pace,” Albrecht recalled. “It was like watching people argue over flower arrangements at an outdoor wedding while the biggest storm clouds imaginable quietly approached.”

And now, thanks to this “new technology,” we are entering a digital world where platforms “might not even need to link to news sites at all, they could just take the news and have a robot rewrite it.” , the former Google employee continued. And then put it on your product. ”

In other words, if chatbots become the go-to way for consumers to find and interpret news, readers may be less likely to visit a publisher's website at all, thereby reducing rewards and algorithms. Fighting over changes will not be an issue. The media industry's current revenue model has not only been upended, it has been shattered. In an AI-powered news ecosystem, who will be the arbiter of information?

Albrecht is not the first to seriously consider this future. In its recently filed lawsuit against OpenAI, the New York Times doesn't just allege that OpenAI infringed copyrighted works. As Albrecht suggests, OpenAI is leveraging the NYT's journalism to build a competing product that it claims can swallow the work of the NYT's human journalists and regurgitate it to its readers. There is.

Regardless of the outcome, this case will be a landmark case. But it will be some time before a verdict is handed down, but in the meantime it's worth thinking about some of the ironies facing big tech companies in this growing media dilemma. Dew.

Platforms like Google and Facebook have long defended themselves against accusations of revenue theft by saying they are nothing more than humble news outlets that move useful information from the desks of journalists to the eyes of their readers. But now, as apps like ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing Search, and Google's Search Generative Experience enter the collective digital realm, big tech platforms suddenly realize that they are the creators of news content and the voices that inform it. I'm starting to notice.

It's a completely different role, and one with its own challenges, ethics, and consequences. And while AI, in its current form, is not sophisticated enough to reliably deliver accurate news and information, Big Tech companies are nonetheless determined to assume the role of news arbiters and creators. It's very clear that there is. (Of course, if this happens, many parts of the media industry could be crushed or permanently changed under the platform's give-and-take thumb.)

In a particularly compelling example of what the news industry will soon look like, Albrecht writes in his column about an imaginary information system in which various AI agents communicate with each other and, ultimately, with consumers. Presenting the world. In this imagined daily digital life, each newspaper and other news organization has its own chatbot. These chatbots communicate with a personal AI assistant that, according to Albrecht, “can give you an overview of the news, your day, your emails, respond on your behalf, answer your questions, and help you with your work.” That's right. This assistant will be highly personalized, and the news users consume will also become an already tangible part of the digital news economy, with its own risks and dangers.

However, the full role of journalists remains unclear in this speculative future.

Journalism and journalists are needed as much as ever. Additionally, while ChatGPT may be able to paraphrase news at this point, it cannot actually perform journalistic tasks, such as talking to sources, for example. So the question at the real heart of the media's growing AI problem is not whether we need journalists, but rather the generative AI-driven ambitions of Big Tech companies, which don't even seek sanity here, but just the baseline. Is it possible to make only the functions of . media economy. (Never mind that, in reality, Google's news algorithm continues to crumble under the onslaught of often garbage-quality AI text and images online.)

anyway. Could the proliferation of AI-generated content backfire spectacularly in front of AI companies? Maybe. Could current and future legal battles open up new revenue models for journalism institutions in the age of AI? Hopefully!

But as things stand, the future of media as it relates to AI remains as uncertain as it is now. And while the industry has undergone several technological transformations in recent decades, Big Tech's latest project could have a clearer impact than ever on the creation and sharing of news and information. It's expensive, and what's left in the media industry when the dust settles is billions of dollars. -Dollar question.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/former-google-news-director-big-tech-journalism

