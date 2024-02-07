Google settles Google+ API data breach lawsuit for $350 million





Plaintiffs claim Google tried to cover up flaws in APIs that exposed personal data MihirBagwe • February 7, 2024 Google to settle lawsuits related to over-disclosing APIs The company plans to pay $350 million. (Image: Shutterstock)

Silicon Valley giant Google has accused shareholders of misleading investors in trying to cover up privacy flaws in its now-defunct social network Google+, resulting in external applications accessing private profile information. They filed a lawsuit and agreed to settle the case for $350 million.

Monday's federal court ruling says Google must compensate holders of common stock and non-voting stock who purchased stock between April 23, 2018 and October 7, 2018.

Plaintiffs leading a Rhode Island retirement system allege in a class action lawsuit that a March 2018 flaw in the Google+ API that allowed outside developers to access users' private profiles was discovered in March 2015. After making the discovery, they claimed that Google was trying to avoid regulatory consequences. data. Google's investigation found that up to 438 third-party apps may have been accessing the API.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October 2018 that the company decided not to notify users for fear of being drawn into the same privacy maelstrom that engulfed Facebook after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The plaintiffs filed a complaint with the court several days after the article was published.

The settlement does not require Google to admit liability. The complaint alleges that Google CEO Sundar Pichai learned about the bug in April 2018 and was briefed on plans to hide it from outsiders. Third-party apps had access to data such as photos, relationship status, emails, and home address.

Google executives said the company's security controls and record-keeping were “so inadequate that they were unable to determine the scope of the data breach, identify all affected users, or detect other data security bugs.” The company concealed the fact that it failed to protect the personal data of dozens of people. the plaintiffs said in an amended complaint filed in April 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Google shut down Google+ for individual consumers on the same day the Wall Street Journal article was published. The social network was shut down in early 2019.

The company claimed in court and publicly that it found no evidence that third-party developers were aware of the bug or exploited the Google+ API. He also disputed whether the plaintiffs suffered any damages, saying the drop in stock prices in the three days after the Journal article was not statistically significant compared to the market as a whole.

Google argued in its settlement agreement, which still must be approved by a federal judge and is subject to private challenges, that it has “valid defenses to the claims.” He announced the settlement, concluding that “further litigation could be protracted, burdensome, costly and distracting.”

