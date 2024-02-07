Innovative screening can detect 'cancer fingerprints' in dogs | Virginia Tech News





Cancer is common in dogs, but some breeds are more susceptible to certain diseases than others. Recent studies have shown that nearly half of dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer, making early screening an important preventative measure for dog owners of all breeds.

Researchers from the College of Engineering, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine have developed a new rapid, non-invasive test using dog urine that allows for early detection of cancer. There are currently three genomic blood tests that can test for tumors and cancer proteins, but there are currently no rapid, non-invasive tests that use urine. The team published their promising research results in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Researchers looked at a wide range of cancer types and decided to focus on the most common types present in dogs, such as lymphoma. Researchers used a new application of Raman spectroscopy to sample urine and found through molecular representations that cancer patients have a unique “fingerprint” that can be used to indicate the presence of cancer. discovered.

When a new patient comes to the clinic and provides a urine sample, it can be compared to a database of urine scans to determine whether the sample is a better match to a cancer fingerprint or a healthy fingerprint, the department said. said Associate Professor Ryan Senger. Biological systems engineering. In previous studies, he was able to tell with more than 90% accuracy whether new samples had cancerous or healthy fingerprints.

These results are important for several reasons. Blood tests are often only about 60% accurate, expensive, and performed in a laboratory. Instead of waiting for blood test results, this cost-effective screening lets you know ahead of time whether your dog has cancer markers in minutes. Since it is a non-invasive screening, it may be possible to perform it at home.

According to Nikolaos Dervisis, an associate professor of oncology at the University of Virginia-Maryland, owners can choose to have their dog tested once every few months, depending on their cancer risk, rather than paying for expensive tests every few months. You can also take multiple urine tests. Veterinary medicine. This screening allows your veterinarian to determine whether more comprehensive testing is needed based on the results.

As the study progresses, the researchers hope to be able to not only detect cancer in dogs, but also assess the dogs' response to treatment and assess tumor and cancer recurrence. Additionally, team members would like to use this screening tool in other animals as well. It may even be used in human health research in the future.

As for future applications, John Robertson, a research professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics, says, “We could measure the response to drugs and chemotherapy in dogs that are already being treated, and then monitor those dogs and monitor their condition.” There is a possibility that we can confirm that.” Can we differentiate the types of diseases we screen for? Which patients are responding to drugs and why? We are currently working with other institutions to determine how all of these factors can be beneficial. We are working on further research to find out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/02/coe-innovative-dog-cancer-screening.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos