



As the world awaits closing arguments later this year in the U.S. government's antitrust case over Google's search dominance, a California judge rules that Google's default search agreement with Apple violates antitrust laws. and dismissed a lawsuit from 26 Google users who claimed that it ruined search results for everyone.

Users had argued that Google struck a deal to make its search engine the default in Apple's Safari web browser specifically to prevent Apple from competing in the general search market. Users claim that these payments to Apple “stifle innovation” and “deprive” users of “the quality, service, and privacy they would have enjoyed but for Google's anti-competitive conduct.” There is. Users also claim that it has created an “unsolicited and harmful distortion” of search results by reducing users' choices and creating a world in which Google can prioritize its own advertisers.

In an order denying the tech companies' claims, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin said the users had not presented sufficient evidence to support their claims for relief. Lin dismissed some claims with prejudice but gave others room to amend, giving users a chance to at least partially keep their twice-dismissed lawsuits alive.

advertisement

Under Mr. Lin's order, users were told that Google and Apple executives had entered into a default search agreement with the condition that Apple would not create its own general-purpose search engine through “private, top-secret, private meetings.” The claim cannot be modified. Plaintiffs did not provide evidence specifying exactly when Apple allegedly agreed to withdraw from the general search market, so these meetings were not an “illegal conspiracy” but rather a “reasonable and lawful conspiracy.” Lin reasoned that this could easily indicate “business conduct.”

Users tried to claim that Google and Apple intentionally hid these facts from the public, but Lin responded by saying that the defendants “held secret meetings'' and “obfuscated internal communications.'' “A conclusive and vague assertion that the defendant engaged in an act is clearly insufficient.”

Sharing a bystander photo of a restaurant meeting between Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook with a manila folder under Pichai's elbow did not resolve the user's lawsuit. There wasn't. Lin also wasn't impressed that users had proven that Google had a history of destroying evidence, because “they have no specific factual allegation that the defendant destroyed evidence in this case.” That's because he wasn't doing anything at all.

However, users will have 30 days to correct any claims that are currently “insufficient.” “Google's exclusive default agreement under which Apple set Google as the default search engine for its Safari web browser prohibited competition in the U.S. general search services market,” Lin wrote. If the user misses that deadline, the case will be thrown out and there will be no further opportunity to amend the claim.

A lawyer representing the user did not immediately respond to Ars' request for comment. A Google spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/02/judge-tosses-lawsuit-alleging-googles-apple-deal-ruined-search-for-everyone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos