Motorola Solutions and Google partner on safety and security

Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at advancing cloud solutions within Motorola Solutions' safety and security technologies.

The partnership will use Google Cloud's infrastructure to develop assistive intelligence, video content delivery, mapping, and AI capabilities to address real-world safety challenges.

Motorola Solutions and Google Cloud aim to improve safety and security processes.

In 2011, Motorola Mobility was separated from Motorola Inc. and changed its corporate name to Motorola Solutions in the same year.

Motorola Mobility assumed responsibility for the company's consumer-focused product lines, including its mobile phone business, cable modems, and pay-TV set-top boxes. Motorola Solutions was responsible for the product line for public safety companies.

Google acquired Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion in May 2012 to secure Motorola Mobility's patent portfolio. This is a strategic move aimed at protecting other Android vendors from potential legal disputes.

However, Google's ownership proved short-lived when the tech giant announced its decision to sell Motorola Mobility to Lenovo for $6.91 billion in January 2014.

Mahesh Saptarishi, Executive Vice President and CTO of Motorola Solutions, said: “Real-time visibility and awareness are fundamental to both public safety, whether it’s increasing protection in schools, identifying anomalous activity in businesses, or better protecting against large-scale events.” and enterprise security outcomes.”

The focus will be on developing features that are integrated into Motorola Solutions' cloud security software, including Avigilon Alta. Avigilon Alta is a cloud-native video suite designed to deliver enterprise security to organizations of all sizes.

Despite job cuts across the technology industry, key technology themes drove hiring across industries in 2023. According to GlobalData's Job Analytics Database, cloud computing, big data, and AI are among the key technology sectors driving job posting growth.

Cloud computing has taken the top spot among the most active job postings worldwide, with a total of 1.4 million job postings since the beginning of the year. This was followed by big data, with 916,000 active job openings year-to-date.

