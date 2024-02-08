Google Maps finally integrates weather data to Android





Summary Google Maps for Android now displays local weather conditions, making it easier for users to plan their trips and pack accordingly without relying on other sources. Weather data is displayed in a small window below the search bar, showing the current weather icon, temperature, air quality index, and an expanded view with additional information such as hourly temperature forecasts. This integration is rolling out on Android, but it may not be available on all devices yet, indicating it will be rolled out gradually. Users can try updating the app or force quitting and restarting the app.

Google has integrated efficient search tools into most of its apps, and last year's MultiSearch for Lens was a prime example of the company's overall direction. Multi-search lets you use multiple mixed media prompts in Lens, such as a combination of images and text, to reduce subsequent Google searches and navigation between apps from the same company. Now, Maps for Android is making similar changes to show local weather conditions.

To be clear, Google Maps on iOS has been leveraging this feature for a while, and integration into Android is on the horizon. The feature first appeared in October, but now appears to be widely rolled out in version 11.113 (via 9to5Google). To save you the trouble of looking up weather information for the places you plan to visit, Google Maps now displays local weather information in a small window just below the search bar on your screen.

Weather data remains visible as long as you pan the map, but disappears when you select something on the map or drop a pin. A small box displays icons for the area's current weather, current temperature, and air quality index. Astute users may notice that the icon set used here is different from his Google Weather app, but tapping the box works as expected.

The box displays additional weather information for the selected region, including the hourly temperature and weather forecast for the day, a text description of the current conditions, a “feels like temperature,” and the expected high and low temperatures for the day. . The AQI index is displayed in a separate section just below the hourly forecast, and tapping it opens his AQI overlay layer, similar to a heatmap, on the map. Google helpfully displays the local AQI scale and current index description in a card at the bottom.

Now that this weather information is displayed directly on your map, you can easily avoid planning trips to locations with inclement weather. In any case, it will help you pack properly for a short out-of-town trip without relying on acquaintances' explanations of the local situation or spending time searching.

This integration is already rolling out on Android, but it's not showing up on all devices yet, indicating this is a gradual rollout. Try checking the Play Store for maps updates, setting up automatic updates, or force quitting and restarting the app if you're already running the latest version. If these methods don't work, you may need to wait for a server-side switch from Google.

