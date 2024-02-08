FM Capital adds two automotive technology pioneers as technology operating partners | Auto Remarketing Auto Remarketing





FM Capital has added two additional industry experts to strengthen the venture capital firm, which focuses on early to mid-stage companies in automotive and transportation technology.

Jake Sigal and Massimo Baldini, who FM Capital calls pioneers in automotive technology, will join as technology operating partners.

In addition to providing various advisory and due diligence services to FM Capital and its portfolio companies, the companies will also invest in FM Capitals Fund IV, according to a news release.

FM Capital has operational experience across OEM sales, dealer technology, and mobility services, as well as a base of strategic limited partners.

The company believes that as the industry digitizes and decarbonizes, the emergence of software-defined vehicles is highlighting the need for practical and progressive applications that can deliver value to customers and efficiency to automakers. I explained that

FM Capital said it was a perfect fit with Sigal and Baldinis' backgrounds.

FM Capital highlighted that the two are successful entrepreneurs who founded, developed and sold automotive technology companies, and also helped build a culture of innovation in and around the Detroit area.

Sigal is a Detroit-based serial technology entrepreneur working at the intersection of consumer experience and the automotive and mobility industry. He is an active board member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which hosts the CES show each year. He is also a leading advocate for innovation in Michigan, working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, serving as an early stakeholder and advisor at Techstars Mobility Detroit, and collaborating with universities and startups in his incubator.

Mr. Baldini earned a degree in chemistry and worked for blue-chip companies such as Procter & Gamble and Whirlpool before earning an MBA and transitioning into business and operations.

They co-founded and led two technology companies, Livio and Thome, which were acquired by Ford and Valtec in 2013 and 2023, respectively.

FM Capital Managing Partner Chase Fraser spoke at length about what it means to welcome Mr. Sigal and Mr. Baldini to the firm.

Jake and Massimo are providing existing portfolio companies and prospective clients with access to hard-earned insights from financing, expanding and delivering solutions in the automotive space, Fraser said. . Fraser is one of the experts scheduled to attend the 2016 Auto Intel Summit and National Remarketing Conference. April 23-25, Cary, North Carolina

They know what the Motor City wants and needs and can help our portfolio companies adapt to the changing realities of the market, Fraser added.

Key areas of focus include supporting strategy, identifying technology trends and investment targets, and working with portfolio and target companies for technical readiness and due diligence.

In the current environment, it's more important than ever to understand not only what OEMs need, but also how to enable innovation and drive adoption, says FM. Capital Managing Partner Mark Norman said. Jake and Massimos' success in creating and exiting venture-backed companies is highly beneficial to both new investments and existing portfolio companies.

FM Capitals' investments focus on early to mid-stage companies across a wide range of transportation technologies, including automotive commerce, autonomous driving and sensors, connectivity and fleet management, energy transition, and smart mobility.

The company identifies trends, reinvents the movement of people and goods, and partners with teams that redefine how transportation services are delivered and consumed.

FM Capital typically invests between $5 million and $10 million at the Series A stage or first institutional round in companies that provide innovative solutions in the transportation space.

While we have served as special advisor and provided technical due diligence for several years, we believe there is a significant opportunity to leverage the FM Capitals platform for even greater impact, said Sigal. I did.

We expand the playing field for innovative automotive technology companies in Detroit through our experience and network, as well as our ability to bridge the founder-funder gap that can hinder a company's rapid growth and execution. Sigal continued, saying he believes it can be done.

